PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Michelle A. Nordstrom, now by marriage Michelle A. Olinyk, and John M. Olinyk, Clarks Summit, to Aaron Nick, Blakely; a property at 207 Hickory St., Blakely, for $58,800.

• Jillian Elizabeth Lisowski to Marzia M. and Leland A. Caporale; a property at 303 Main Ave., Clarks Summit, for $321,000.

• Jason and Beth Tourscher, Glenburn Twp., to Derek and Sarah Gleason, North Abington Twp.; a property at 136 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, for $249,100.

• Shawn H. Barrett, Clarks Summit, trustee of the John H. Barrett and Paulette A. Barrett Irrevocable Personal Residence Trust Agreement, to Mahendra K. Rai and Sabitra D. Gurung, Scranton; a property at 623-625 O’Hara St., Scranton, for $176,000.

• Ronald A. Abda, executor of the estate of Charlotte A. Abda, Scranton, to Dalton Dickson Properties LLC, Dalton; a property at 1217-1219 Washburn St., Scranton, for $85,000.

• Mark D. and Cara Colombo, Glenburn Twp., to Greg and Brook Rosetti, Clarks Summit; a property at 97 Waterford Road, Glenburn Twp., for $405,000.

• Mark J. Mahoney, Archbald, to RSE Realty LLC, South Abing­ton Twp.; a property at 859 Hill St., Archbald, for $35,000.

• Matthew and Marisa Rakauskas, Factoryville, to Ger­ald L. and Beatrice T. Truesdale, Lackawanna County; a property in Benton Twp. for $237,000.

• Gregory and Alana D. Tomao, Glenburn Twp., to Jason and Beth Tourscher, Clarks Sum­mit; a property in Glenburn Twp. for $350,000.

• Anthony J. and Barbara Ann Schultz, Scott Twp., to Christo­pher J. and Kera C. Wodock, Kingsley Twp.; two parcels in Greenfield Twp. for $150,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Molly Mahoney. Clarks Summit, v. Bryan Shepard, address unknown; married Aug. 11, 2011, in Mavillette Beach, Nova Scotia, Canada; Juliana Petro, attorney.

• Nicole Mascia, South Abing­ton Twp., v. Patrick Mascia, Lack­awanna County; married Oct. 29, in Mount Pocono; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• Ann Smith, also known as Ann Marie Smith and Ann M. Smith, Webster Towers, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Elisha Nolan, 2029 W. La Plume Road, Factoryville.

• Joyce Skorec, also known as Joyce C. Skorec, 1649 Forest Acres Drive, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to John E. Skorec, 238 the Hideout, Lake Ariel.

• Marion Klein, 465 Venard Road, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Stuart L. Klein, 96 103 Hanging Moss Drive, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

• Monica Q. Bubser, 1026 Park St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Andrew E. Bubser, 19 Sterling Drive, Clarks Sum­mit, and Sister Ann Monica Bubser, I.H.M., 1204 Richmont St., Scranton.

• Donald R. Daniels, 134 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Dean R. Daniels, same address.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Shawn Michael Hanyon and Shannon M. Beeman, both of Dalton.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Michael P. Perechinsky, 63 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp.; $1,927.80.

• Millers Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $4,367.46.

• Kyoto 570 LLC, 1000 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $18,229.55.

• Stephen Swika Jr., 1052 Lakeland Drive, Scott Twp.; $1,202.19.

• John T. O’Malley, 421 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $1,239.55.

• Dean Kline Jr., 116 Clare­mont Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,117.47.

• Michael G. Voorhees, 11046A Valley View Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,118.93.

• John Brayer, 117 Brown Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,196.46.

• Jay M. Ruth, 126 James Ave., Clarks Summit; $2,129.33.

• Kathleen A. Carr, 420 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit; $1,746.52.

• Jane Slocum, P.O. Box 195, Dalton; $6,175.25.

• Christopher R. Woronchuk, P.O. Box 511, South Abington Twp.; $5,476.86.

• Sean P. Skehan and Jocelyn L. Whiteman, 112 Camp Hill Road, South Abington Twp.; $468.53.

• Anthony J. and Jennifer R. Santanna, 25 Patti Ann Drive, Scott Twp.; $4,362.57.

• Shannon Black, 325 Col­umbia Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,490.16.

• John R. and Karissa L. Trat­then, 175 Rushbrook Road, Scott Twp.; $1,428.45.

• Christine Fritsch, 2008 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit; $1,788.53.

• Michael Fiorillo, 332 Benton Road, North Abington Twp.; $3,792.18.

• Radu Privantu, 2021 Laurel Hill Road, Clarks Summit; $3,476.08.

• Sean P. Skehan, 112 Camp Hill Road, South Abington Twp.; $2,445.18.

• Juan Perez Vazquez, 1032 Green Holly Road, South Abing­ton Twp.; $3,542.38.

• Robert G. Morris, 810 Division St., Clarks Summit; $5,339.18.

• Deborah D. Belknap, 211 Ashmore Ave., Clarks Summit; $3,134.95.