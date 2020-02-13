Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Bharatkumar and Parulben Patel, Scranton; a property at Seminary Road and Trinity Place, South Abington Twp., for $96,500.

• Evelyn Heiser to Kevin Mennig; a property at 209 Main St., Clarks Summit, for $120,000.

• Andrew M. and Michael Kapacs, Newton Twp., per the Tax Claim Bureau of Lackawanna County, to Roland Oris, Philadelphia; two parcels in Newton Twp., for $30,000.

• Jay M. and Tova Weiss, Scranton, and Barry J. and Jan Weiss, Clarks Summit, to 1123 Capouse LLC; two parcels in Scranton for $100,000.

• Nancy and Bernard Cooper Sr., Blakely, to RJB Land LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 302 Main St., Dickson City, for $55,000.

• Colarussos Restaurant Inc., Moosic, to Golden Glenn LLC, Moosic; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $1.1 million.

ESTATES FILED

• Paul V. Warrick, 133 Bates Patch Road, Greenfield Twp., letters of administration to Norman Coupland, 225 Woodlawn Ave., Clarks Summit.

• Jeanne J. Crowley, 14 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to James H. Crowley III, same address.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Jerram Plastow, Clarks Summit, v. Bernadette Theresa Plastow, Clarks Summit; married Oct. 1, 2016, in Clarks Summit; pro se.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Dustin Holeva, 116 Tourist Ave., Clarks Summit; $2,872.93.

• Robert G. Esslinger, 408 Marion St., Clarks Summit; $16,565.33.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Ronald A. and Patricia A. White, 604 Applewood Acres, South Abington Twp.; $11,678.15.