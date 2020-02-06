Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Thomas I. Sweeney, Jermyn, James P. and Tracy A. Sweeney, South Abington Twp., tenants in common, to Michael J. Carrera, Olyphant; a property at 110 Hill St., Jessup, for $175,000.

• Kwesi T. Dunston and Kathryn E. Obert, Silver Spring, Md., to Frederick III and Katherine Cashman, Endicott, N.Y.; a property at 108 Lake St., Dalton, for $195,000.

• Diversified Trust Co. Inc., trustee of the Darryll M. Ceccoli Residuary Trust, sole member of Abington Enterprises LLC, formerly known as Abington Enterprises Inc., formerly known as DMC Service Corp., Atlanta, to David and Corey Harrington, Dalton; a property at 114 W. Main St., Dalton, for $50,000.

• Nathan Keisling and Victoria Frosini, South Abington Twp., to Joseph P. and Lisa B. Shovlin, Clarks Summit; a property in South Abington Twp., for $365,000.

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., per attorney-in-fact Radian Settlement Services Inc., Carrollton, Texas, to Salvatore Domenick Cognetti Jr., Clarks Green; a property at 1615 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, for $135,475.

• Attorney Daniel L. Penetar Jr., master-in-partition for Leonard W. Rafalko Jr.. Leane A. Rafalko and Janine L. Rafalko-Hoffman, Scranton, to Robert P. and Dina A. Fisch, Scranton; a property at 1618 Davinci Lane, Newton Twp., for $145,000.

• Gail A. Battle, Pennsylvania, to Cassandra R. White, Pennsylvania; a property at 625 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $139,050.

• Florence Wiorkowski, Scott Twp., to Adam and Kelly Vogt, Scott Twp.; a parcel in Scott Twp., for $128,000.

• Kyle A. and Kavina A. Oak­ley, Newton Twp., to Rebecca Ann Bryk, Newton Twp.; a property at 2312 Milwaukee Road, Newton Twp., for $94,000.

• Single Source Property Solutions LLC, attorney-in-fact for American Advisors Group, to Lauro A. Moran; a property at 536 N. Lincoln Ave., Scranton, for $30,000.

• Dalton Dickson Properties LLC, Dalton, to Charles J. Farrell, Scranton; a property at 402 S. Webster Ave., Scranton, for $112,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Rachel Decker Baldino, Wilkes-Barre, v. John Baldino, South Abington Twp.; married Oct. 17, 2015, in Dunmore; William E. Vinsko Jr., attorney.

• Brandon Dougherty, South Abington Twp., v. Shiori Dougherty, South Abington Twp.; married July 13, 2017, in Tokyo; pro se.

• Laurel A. Williams, Clarks Summit, v. Richard R. Williams, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 3, 2009; John R. Williams Jr., attorney.

LAWSUIT

• Nelta Svetlovics, 37 Cole Village, Clarks Summit, v. Clarks Summit Beverage Center Inc., also known as Summit Beverage, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail #1, Clarks Summit, seeking in excess of $50,000, for injuries suffered Oct. 13, 2018, in a fall on the defendant’s premises; Joseph S. Toczydlowski Jr., attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• Mildred Madsen, also known as Mildred E. Madsen, 1300 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Patricia Gannon, 406 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit.

• Ruby Mildred Blevins, 112 Grzybowski Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Lisa M. Blevins, 100 Grzybowski Road, Scott Twp.

• Elizabeth J. Peters, 248 Greenbrier Drive, Clarks Green, letters of administration to William V. Peters, 103 Fairway Drive, Clarks Summit, and John W. Peters, 151 Paddleboat Lane, Lake Winola.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Paige Michelle Ross and Alex William Steve, both of Dalton.

• Nicholas Carl Checko and Kimberly Allison Turner, both of South Abington Twp.