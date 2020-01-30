PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
• Patrick J. McLaine, Robert P. Naegele, David P. Lopatka and Patrick McLaine, trading as Orchard Creek and/or Orchard Creek Partners, Clarks Summit, to John and Kay Cardamone, Throop; a property in Olyphant for $27,000.
• Joseph and Roseann Kelly, Lackawanna County, to Daniel Simrell, Scranton; a property in Newton Twp. for $60,000.
• Joseph and Esther L. Axtell, Clarks Summit, to Melissa and William B. Cianci, Waverly; two parcels at 905 Walnut St., Clarks Summit, for $285,000.
• Joseph P. and Lisa B. Shovlin, Clarks Summit, to Ryan M. and Suzanne P. Scanlon, Scranton; a property at 1308 Oakmont Road, Clarks Summit, for $407,500.
• Bruce A. Marianelli, Pottsville, Wayne A. Marianelli, Clarks Summit, and Michael J. and Lynne Marianelli, Old Forge, to Joseph and Julie Talarico, Old Forge; a property in Old Forge for $152,000.
• Justin G. and Cassandra L. Tunis, Lackawanna County, to Richard K. and Mary Thomas, Lackawanna County; a property at 226 Woodlawn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $295,000.
• John J. and Eileen McAleese, Garden City, N.Y., Mark D. and Karen McAleese, Westford, Mass., David M. and Margaret McAleese, Lynbrook, N.Y., and Therese J. and Michael Brunetti, Clarks Summit, to Justin Pettigrew, Jermyn; a property at 1 Rosewood Circle, Clarks Summit, for $287,500.
• Gaetano Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to Jose A. Carrillo and Estela Menjivar, Moosic; a property at 229 Oak St., Old Forge, for $74,000.
• Linda E. Howard, trustee of the Linda Eilene Howard Revocable Living Trust, Henderson, Nev., to Michael and Cherilynn Ruddy, Clarks Green; a property at 6 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., for $154,000.
DIVORCES SOUGHT
• William J. Burke, Dunmore, v. Tammy-Jo Burke, Dunmore; married April 26, 1997, in Clarks Summit; Brian J. Cali, attorney.
• Deborah E. Budash, Clarks Summit, v. Matthew T. Budash, Indiana, Pa.; married Aug. 29, 1992, in Johnstown; Barbara J. O’Hara, attorney.
• Whitney Santoro, Clarks Summit, v. Chris Santoro, Clarks Summit; married April 5, 2008, in Dunmore; Matthew T. Comerford, attorney.
• Michael Vera, Scranton, v. Alexis Elizabeth Vera, Clarks Summit; married Feb. 25, 2018, in Clarks Summit; Christian W. Francis, attorney.
• Mary Ellen Pichiarello, Clarks Summit, v. Joseph Anthony Pichiarello, Dunmore; married June 20, 1992, in Lackawanna County; Frank J. Ruggiero, attorney.
• Tracy L. Stelma, South Abington Twp., v. Michael Stelma, Avoca; married June 25, 2011, in Mexico; Carrie A. Buscarini, attorney.
ESTATES FILED
• Jane R. O’Hearn, 1231 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Kathy Dennebaum, 603 Salisbury Road, Clarks Summit, and Brian O’Hearn, 314 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton.
• Carey Keisling, 10012 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Jeffrey Alan Keisling, same address.
• Patricia Tucker, 102 Grandview St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Lisa Jean Stranieri, 516 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit.
• Mary ann J. Kalaha, 1023 Lincoln St., Dickson City, letters of administration to Lisa Ragnacci, 905 Applewood Acres, Clarks Summit.
STATE TAX LIENS
• Aaron J. Castro, 405 Carnation Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,200.
• Winola Construction Corp., 199 Highland Road, Dalton; $44,287.81.
• N Stanley Paving Inc., 16052 Airport Drive, Dalton; $2,432.07.
• Ryan Parry Inc., 620 Powell Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,221.48.