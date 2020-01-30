Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Patrick J. McLaine, Robert P. Naegele, David P. Lopatka and Patrick McLaine, trading as Orchard Creek and/or Orchard Creek Partners, Clarks Summit, to John and Kay Cardamone, Throop; a property in Olyphant for $27,000.

• Joseph and Roseann Kelly, Lackawanna County, to Daniel Simrell, Scranton; a property in Newton Twp. for $60,000.

• Joseph and Esther L. Axtell, Clarks Summit, to Melissa and William B. Cianci, Waverly; two parcels at 905 Walnut St., Clarks Summit, for $285,000.

• Joseph P. and Lisa B. Shov­lin, Clarks Summit, to Ryan M. and Suzanne P. Scanlon, Scran­ton; a property at 1308 Oak­mont Road, Clarks Summit, for $407,500.

• Bruce A. Marianelli, Potts­ville, Wayne A. Marianelli, Clarks Summit, and Michael J. and Lynne Marianelli, Old Forge, to Joseph and Julie Talarico, Old Forge; a property in Old Forge for $152,000.

• Justin G. and Cassandra L. Tunis, Lackawanna County, to Richard K. and Mary Thomas, Lackawanna County; a property at 226 Woodlawn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $295,000.

• John J. and Eileen McAleese, Garden City, N.Y., Mark D. and Karen McAleese, Westford, Mass., David M. and Margaret McAleese, Lynbrook, N.Y., and Therese J. and Mic­hael Brunetti, Clarks Summit, to Justin Pettigrew, Jermyn; a property at 1 Rosewood Circle, Clarks Summit, for $287,500.

• Gaetano Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to Jose A. Carrillo and Estela Menjivar, Moosic; a property at 229 Oak St., Old Forge, for $74,000.

• Linda E. Howard, trustee of the Linda Eilene Howard Revoc­able Living Trust, Henderson, Nev., to Michael and Cherilynn Ruddy, Clarks Green; a property at 6 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., for $154,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• William J. Burke, Dunmore, v. Tammy-Jo Burke, Dunmore; married April 26, 1997, in Clarks Summit; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

• Deborah E. Budash, Clarks Summit, v. Matthew T. Budash, Indiana, Pa.; married Aug. 29, 1992, in Johnstown; Barbara J. O’Hara, attorney.

• Whitney Santoro, Clarks Summit, v. Chris Santoro, Clarks Summit; married April 5, 2008, in Dunmore; Matthew T. Comerford, attorney.

• Michael Vera, Scranton, v. Alexis Elizabeth Vera, Clarks Summit; married Feb. 25, 2018, in Clarks Summit; Christian W. Francis, attorney.

• Mary Ellen Pichiarello, Clarks Summit, v. Joseph Anthony Pichiarello, Dunmore; married June 20, 1992, in Lackawanna County; Frank J. Ruggiero, attorney.

• Tracy L. Stelma, South Abing­ton Twp., v. Michael Stel­ma, Avoca; married June 25, 2011, in Mexico; Carrie A. Buscarini, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• Jane R. O’Hearn, 1231 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Kathy Dennebaum, 603 Salisbury Road, Clarks Summit, and Brian O’Hearn, 314 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton.

• Carey Keisling, 10012 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Jeffrey Alan Keisling, same address.

• Patricia Tucker, 102 Grandview St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Lisa Jean Stranieri, 516 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit.

• Mary ann J. Kalaha, 1023 Lincoln St., Dickson City, letters of administration to Lisa Rag­nacci, 905 Applewood Acres, Clarks Summit.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Aaron J. Castro, 405 Carna­tion Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,200.

• Winola Construction Corp., 199 Highland Road, Dalton; $44,287.81.

• N Stanley Paving Inc., 16052 Airport Drive, Dalton; $2,432.07.

• Ryan Parry Inc., 620 Powell Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,221.48.