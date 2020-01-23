Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Lisa Rose Northup, South Abington Twp., to Marilee Grindel; a property at 317 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $220,000.

• Diversified Trust Co. Inc., trustee of the Darryll M. Ceccoli Residuary Trust, sole member of Abington Enterprises LLC, formerly known as Abington Enterprises Inc., formerly known as DMC Service Corp., Atlanta, to Gerald P. and Rita Zymblosky, South Abington Twp.; a property in Dalton for $54,600.

• Brian W. Carpenter, South Abington Twp., to Zhouxian Ni and Yan Zhu Zheng, Brooklyn, N.Y.; a property at 602 Gatepost Lane, South Abington Twp., for $373,000.

• Thomas J. Sheeran III and Shannon M. Quinn-Sheeran, South Abington Twp., to Kara A. Gow and Cody T. Turner, South Abington Twp., as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 105 Robinson St., South Abington Twp., for $141,000.

• Michael J. and Rosemary C. Lardner to John M. and Mary Frances Forcier; a property in Benton Twp. for $300,000.

• Christopher A. and Paula Murray to Robert J. Jr. and Ashley L. Tompkins; a property at 1169 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $357,000.

• Carol Driesbaugh, Lackawanna County, to Celia McCarthy and Patrick Brier, South Abington Twp.; a property at 204 Sally Drive, South Abington Twp., for $180,000.

• Joseph J. Gentile Jr.. South Abington Twp., to Shannon E. McLafferty, South Abington Twp.; a property at 503 Ridgeview Circle, South Abington Twp., for $350,000.

• Virginia Jones, agent for Clara E. Adcroft, Clarks Summit, to Kaitlyn and Max Lubin, Kings­ton; a property at 406 Main Ave., Clarks Summit, for $290,000.

• Patrick William O’Dell to Robert C. Lombardo; a property in Clarks Summit for $33,000.

• Donald Hopkins and Deb­orah Hopkins, co-executors of the estate of Mae Hopkins, also known as Mae F. Hopkins, and Deborah Hopkins, Lackawanna County, to William A. Jr. and Nora Kern, Lackawanna County; a property at 88 S. Waterford Road, Glenburn Twp., for $222,000.

• Nicholas Rudy, Glenburn Twp., to Deborah M. Hopkins, Glenburn; a property at 23 S. Waterford Road, Unit 2, Glen­burn Twp., for $170,500.

• Daniel P. and Janet M. Kos­tick, West Hazleton, to KARF Ltd., South Abington Twp.; two parcels in Archbald for $400,000.

• Aaron Hufford, Clarks Sum­mit, to Syed Farasai Ali Qadri, Scranton; a property at 112 Fern Way, South Abington Twp., for $275,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Barbara Mae Mellander, also known as Barbara A. Mellander and Barbara Abraham Mellander, 1009 Newton Road, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Alexis Goldman, 329 Tisdel Road, Lake Ariel.

• Joseph F. Greco, 39 Hospi­tal St., Carbondale, letters of administration to Joseph P. Greco, Box 508, Dalton.

ARDS

The following were admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Rebecca L. Wolynski, 44, 2030 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, stopped April 28 by Scranton police.

LAWSUIT

• Kevin E. Davis, 542 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City, v. Mag­nolia E. Jones, 107 Jennifer Drive, South Abington Twp., seeking in excess of $50,000, plus costs of suit, which sum is in excess of the amount requiring compulsory arbitration, for injuries suffered Feb. 10, 2018, in an automobile accident at Maple Avenue and South Abing­ton Road, Lackawanna County; Harry P. McGrath Jr., attorney.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

• Michael P. Perechinsky, 63 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp.; $22,826.58.

• Louis D. Rotell, 24 Briar­wood Way, South Abington Twp.; $33,543.65.