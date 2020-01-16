Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Anthony DeCicco, Clarks Summit, v. Erin Barrett DeCicco, Clarks Summit; married June 10, 2017, in Clarks Summit; Barbara J. O’Hara, attorney.

• Alison Lopera, Dalton, v. Ian Lopera, Dalton; married Aug. 20, 2016, in Lake Ariel; pro se.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Gary G. and Barbara F. Wadsworth to Michael Kelley and Dana Gadaire; a property at 107 Upland Terrace, Waverly Twp., for $336,000.

• The Advocacy Alliance, Scranton, guardian of the estate of Lillian Senetsky, formally by marriage Lillian Grodack, to Jeffrey J. Mulderig; a property at 163 Pedley Drive, Newton Twp., for $137,800.

• Christopher and Marianne Beppler, Clarks Summit, to Hillside Development LLC, Dunmore; properties on Wheeler Avenue, Scranton, for $30,000.

• R D Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to William and Natalie Wall, South Abington Twp.; a property at Seminary Road, South Abington Twp., for $94,500.

• Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, Dunmore, to Michael and Linda G. Hinchman, Ocean City, New Jersey; a property a 105 Noble Road, South Abington Twp., for $425,000.

• Lucille Corbo, Dunmore, and Gloria Corbo, also known as Gloria Davidow, Clarks Green, to Centre Culture LLC, Avenel, New Jersey; a property at 1310 Washburn St., Scranton, for $75,000.

• John R. Hennemuth Associates, Waverly Twp., to Parsley Holdings LLC, Scranton; a property at 233 Oakford Court, Scranton, for $175,000.

• Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, Dunmore, to John Roy Thompson II, South Abington Twp.; a property at 775 South Abington Road, Clarks Summit, for $115,000.

• Alexander H. and Rebecca A. Bricker, South Abington Twp., to Zhuang Qian, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1131 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $385,000.

• Phillip A. and Carlyn B. Carper, Clarks Summit, to Ryan Siar, Clayton, N.C.; a property at 419 Main Ave., Clarks Summit, for $205,000.

• Judith Ferraro to Barry A. Snyder and Michelle L. Knoebel, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; two parcels at 512 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $243,000.

• Enrico and Diane Vitaletti, Scott Twp., to Gabriella Puteri and Richard Ettinger, Scott Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $30,000.

• Harry L. Ware, Lackawanna County, to Patricia A. Columbo, Mercer County, N.J.; a property at 114 Wyndwood Road, Glen­burn Twp., for $312,000.

• Justin and Danielle Petti­grew to Oakford Circle Irrevoc­able Trust; a property at 63 Oakford Circle, Glenburn Twp., for $699,500.

• Leonard and Donna Haynos, Scott Twp., to Michael Yurkovic Jr. and Erica Carrescia, Pennsyl­vania, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 48 Grove Road, Scott Twp., for $240,050.

• Giuseppe Sparacio and Sera Fina Amato, Lackawanna County, to Carl Jerome and Jodi Kanerva; a property at 507 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $250,000.

• Michael J. and Margaret A. Vazquez, Clarks Summit, to JKN Realty LLC, Scranton; two parcels in Scranton for $140,000.

• John J. and Lauren Eliza­beth Scavone, Clarks Summit, to April L. Krehel, Newton Twp.; a property at 714 Atherton St., Clarks Summit, for $124,000.

• Patrick J. and Marilyn E. Dellavalle, South Abington Twp., to Rachel L. Ames, Factoryville; a property at 7 Chatham Hill Circle, South Abington Twp., for $530,000.

• James H. Davey, per agent, James H. Davey Jr., and Phyllis A. Davey, Clarks Summit, to John J. and Lauren E. Scavone; a property at 308 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $190,000.

• Robert F. and Diane Leschinski, Dalton, to Richard D. and Kathleen P. Gregory, and James Eric Gregory, Carbondale, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property in South Abington Twp. for $72,000.

• James V. Negvesky, executor of the estate of Barbara Joyce Negvesky, also known as Barbara Negvesky and Barbara J. Negvesky, Lackawanna Coun­ty, to Alex and Kelly Molfetas, Lackawanna County; a property in Scott Twp. for $70,000.

• Gerald Jr. and Regina Robb, Lackawanna County, to Karyn J. and Aaron S. Newhart, Clarks Summit; two parcels at 912-914 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, for $315,000.