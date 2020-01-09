Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Matthew Dylan Sims and Stacey Lynn Williams, both of South Abington Twp.

• Amy Lynn Smith and Samuel James Warren, both of Factoryville.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Kristy Frens, Dalton, v. Anthony Frens, Clayton, Okla.; married Aug. 23, 2008, in East Benton, Brian J. Cali, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• Bernard L. Plevyak, 186 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Walter P. Plevyak, 325 Stratmill Road, Binghamton, N.Y.

• Anna Mae McAndrew, 950 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Maureen Van Gorder, 308 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, and Joseph McAndrew, 309 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit.

• Walter Gantz, also known as Walter J. Gantz, 829 Palm St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Doreen Klinkel, 49 Beech Hill Road, West Abington Twp.

• Delores States, also known as Delores A. States, 41 Cole Village, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Rebecca Evans, 1006 Lewis Lane, Waverly Twp.

• Anna Heusner, 112 Fairview Ave., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Mary Obelinas, same address.

• John R. Hiller, 217 Elan Gardens, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to David Alexander Hiller, 863 SR 107, Nicholson.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Wayne Bank, successor by merger to North Penn Bank, Honesdale, to Calumet Grove LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 409 Davis St., Clarks Sum­mit, for $249,500.

• Claire Knott and Wendy Knott, now by marriage Wendy Baldassari, South Abington Twp., to Brian Magee, Scranton; a property at 713 Morgan High­way, South Abington Twp., for $147,500.

• The Honesdale National Bank, Honesdale, to Gonz Prop­erties LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1129-1131 Hamp­ton St., Scranton, for $65,000.

• Karyn Jo Nesbit, also known as Karyn Jo Newhart, to Kelly and Adam Marcinek; a property at 211 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, for $215,000.

• Two Cat Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to Elzbieta and Wojciech Trejgis, Maspeth, N.Y.; a property at 1614 Mulberry St., Scranton, for $87,000.

• R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Ashwinkumar D. and Hetalben Patel, Scranton; a parcel in South Abington Twp.. for $94,500.

• Raymond S. Killiany, Mooresville, N.C., to Marcora Enterprises LLC, Peckville; a property in Scott Twp. for $160,000.