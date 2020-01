Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Karen Pasternak, now known as Karen Thomas, Lackawanna County, to Miriam Velez Betances Ramos and Eliezer Betances Ramos, Middle Island, N.Y.; a property at 105 Fern Way, South Abington Twp., for $215,000.

• Jamie M. Johnson, Lackawanna County, to Anthony Brett and Deborah Wooden, Lackawanna County; a property at 520 Summit Ave., Clarks Summit, for $187,770.

• Forest F. Hendrickson IV, Clarks Summit, and Scott R. Hendrickson, Phoenixville; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $247,500.

• Matthew J. and Marlene E. Toolan, Dalton, to Patrick Toolan and Alyssa Buck, Dalton; a property at 509 Grier St., Dickson City, for $187,500.

• Sonya and Kenneth Sarner, Spring Brook Twp., to Timothy S. and Leanne Marie Bryan, Clarks Summit; three parcels in Spring Brook Twp., for $299,000.

• Cindy Morgan, Lackawanna County, to SNT Holdings LLC, Scott Twp.; two parcels in Scranton, for $250,000.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Lori Elizabeth Rosengrant and Michael Edward Tylutki, both of Dalton.

ESTATES FILED

• Sonia M. Van Orsdale, 411 Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Thomas Ruane Jr., 533 Byler Circle, Lebanon.

• Carol C. Hoyt, 509 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Justus C. Hoyt, same address.

• Mary Ruzbarsky, 364 Gravel Pond Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Joseph J. Ruzbarsky, same address.