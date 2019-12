Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Lindsey Elyse Cohen, Clarks Summit, and Benjamin Joseph Whitaker, Scott Twp.

• Harrison Reed Weinberger and Yuliya Kuzyuk, both of Waverly Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Stephanie L. and Joshua E. Seldin, per agent Diana Orr, Clarks Summit, to Cartus Financial Corp.; a property at 408 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $319,900.

• Cartus Financial Corp. to David C. and Lindsay M. Parfrey; a property at 408 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $319,900.

• Christopher M. Roe, executor of the estate of Mark P. Roe, Clarks Green, to Molly M. Johnson; a property at 224 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, for $135,000.

• Elliot B. Edley, executor of the estate of Sarah A. Meth, also known as Sarah Anne Meth, South Abington Twp., to Paul Merkel, Newton Twp.; a property at 206 Marion Road, South Abington Twp., for $80,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Jason Samsock, Clarks Summit, v. Alayna M. Garber, Throop, married Sept. 1, 2012, in Jermyn; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• David J. Brojack, 350 Com­merce Drive, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to William J. Bro­jack, same address.