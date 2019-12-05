Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Colleen McEntee, designated signer and authorized delegate for the secretary of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Philadelphia, to Robert J. Jr. and Robert M. Jones, Lackawanna County; a property at 1741 Forest Acres Drive, Newton Twp., for $112,500.

■ Timothy J. and Judith Rozelle, Clarks Summit, to Johnathon J. and Hannah E. Bartling, Factoryville; a property at 411 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, for $146,000.

• Sergey and Tanya Sidelnikov to Chris R. Fedak, Luzerne County; a property at 116 Brookside Road, Dalton, for $200,335.

• Andrew Anderson and Lynn Ann Racht, South Amboy, N.J., to Karin Corby, Scott Twp.; a parcel in Scott Twp., for $54,000.

• Shirley Polito, Lackawanna County, to Joseph and Barbara Mecca, Lackawanna County; a property in Scott Twp. for $55,000.

• Gregory S. and Heidi B. Matthews, Waverly, to Jon C. Sr. and Tiona A. Beckley, Pennsylvania; a property at 203 Beech St., Waverly Twp., for $318,750.

• Dilwyn Edward Symes to Geoffrey Joseph and Kelly A. Musti; a property at 302 Stone Ave., Clarks Summit, for $315,000.

• James J. and Victoria C. Scanlon, Dunmore, to ELA Properties LLC, Clarks Summit; two parcels at 929 Richmont St., Scranton, for $135,000.

• Darrell A. and Kathleen Drake, Miramar, Fla., to Robert and Dana Keiper, Scranton; a property at 723 Hosfeld St., Clarks Summit, for $160,000.

• Susan C. Walter and Carol A. Walter, New York, to Kyle Kilmer, Nicholson; a property in Dalton for $85,000.

• Ray D. and Barbara B. Petty, trustees of the Petty Family Trust, Roaring Brook Twp., to Shelley A. and James D. Fayoca­vitz, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Ransom Twp. for $55,000.

• Axtell Construction LLC, Clarks Summit, to Gurmeet S. Dhillon, Drums; a property at 2017-2019 Margaret Ave., Scranton, for $129,000.

• Roland and Jennifer Cuellar, Lackawanna County, to Shang Jian Jiang; a property at 505 Brian Drive, South Abington Twp., for $250,000.

• Subhash Chander and Sunita Arora to Joshua R. and Sarah K. Braddell; a property at 15 Jermyn Drive, Waverly Twp., for $425,000.

• Ann Marie Grayeski, Clarks Summit, Mary Lynn Grayeski, Clarks Summit, Richard and Margaret M. Grayeski, Watkinsville, Ga., and Frank Jr. and Ann P. Grayeski, Bridgewater, N.J., to GZ Real Estate Group, Harrisburg; a property at 190 Gordon Ave., Carbondale, for $36,000.

• Charles M. and Stephanie G. Stivala, Dunmore, to Brian and Tierny Ulmer Cresswell, Dalton; a property in Dalton for $325,000.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrants for failure to appear on fines and costs:

■ Maryann Solomon, 1618 Summit Lake Road, Clarks Summit; $2,497.

ESTATES FILED

■ Harriett S. Magnot, also known as Harriett Sue Magnot, 15 Webster Drive, Dunmore, letters testamentary to Wayne Magnot, 616 Timber Lane, Clarks Summit, and Gloria S. Summa, 415 Foote St., Dunmore.

• Joseph P. Simon, 899 Rock St., Archbald, letters testamentary to Kelley A. Colleran, 24 Autumn Circle Drive, Waverly Twp.

• Sheryl S. Moore, 1109 N. Abington Road, Waverly, letters testamentary to Christine J. Bonczek, 1121 Audubon Drive, Clarks Summit, and Stephen D. Moore, 281 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit.

LAWSUIT

■ Jaden and Jade Volchoff, 923 N. Irving Ave., Scranton, v. Alexan Flores-Feliciano, 105 N. Fulton St., Wilkes-Barre, and A Stout Enterprises LLC, 597 Summerhill Road, Berwick, seeking in excess of $50,000, plus interest, costs and damages, for injuries sustained Nov. 27, 2018, in an automobile accident at State Street, Clarks Summit; Edwin A. Abrahamsen Jr., attorney.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Renea Lynn Hallock, Clarks Summit, and Brian J. Chapman, Carbondale.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Lams Inc., 727 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $5,924.87.