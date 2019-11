Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Scott Christopher Cleveland, Clarks Summit, and Haley Lee Seboe, Tunkhannock.

■ Jamie Lynn Montella and Jared Joseph Eigen, both of South Abington Twp.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

■ Toby D. Watson, Clarks Summit, v. Natalia Galyutina Watson, Omsk, Russia; married Jan. 25, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Joseph C. and Lauren S. Peet, Old Forge, to Ronald G. Catlin, Clarks Summit; a property at 1279 Bennett St., Old Forge, for $80,000.

• Paul Crossin, South Abington Twp., to Gerard Vincent Piazza, South Abington Twp.; a property at 810 Salisbury Road, South Abington Twp., for $125,000.

• Timothy J. Shields and Jacquelyn M. Evans-Shields, Tuscon, Ariz., to James III and Elizabeth Van Wert, Old Forge; a property at 128 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, for $254,500.

• Ronald S. and Judith A. Phelps, Dalton, to Justin K. Wahler and Crystal J. Hernandez, New Jersey; a property at 106 Sunrise Drive, Dalton, for $245,000.

• Anna A. Francisco, Lackawanna County, to Brian and Tammy Van Fleet, La Plume Twp.; a property at 2057 N. Turnpike Road, La Plume Twp., for $45,000.

■ Carol P. Stemrich, Lacka­wanna County, to Keborah and Nidia Ravenell, Lackawanna County; a property on Lily Lake Road, Dalton, for $196,000.

■ Mark E. and Jennifer Vaughn, Newton Twp., to Edward E. Jr. and Christine M. Volovitch, Newton Twp.; a property at 13003 Silver Fox Lane, Newton Twp., for $330,000.

■ Hawk Enterprise LLC, Clarks Green, to Jeffrey Baka, Clarks Summit; a property at 113 Fairview Ave., Clarks Summit, for $199,000.

■ Lawrence J. McAndrew, Scran­ton, to 539 Hemlock Street LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 539 Hem­lock St., Scranton, for $61,000. ■ Charles and Jennifer Grabow to Mark A. and Megan E. Deshaies; a property on Second Street, Dalton, for $221,450.

■ Edward Jr. and Christine M. Volovitch, Newton Twp., to Joseph E. Ferris, Dunmore; a property at 1065 Newton Road, Newton Twp., for $239,900.

■ Mayankkumar R. Patel, Chino, Calif., to Paul and Geralyn Vecerkauskas, Clarks Green; a property at 717 E. Elm St., Scranton, for $25,000.

■ Vicky Varady, Benton Twp., to Joseph C. and Susan Chiochio, Scranton; a property in Benton Twp. for $47,500.

ESTATES FILED

• Joan Lee Rudisill, 135 Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp., letters of administration to Craig Rudisill, 206 Pennsylvania Ave., Chalfont.

• Mary Kolucki, 1727 Layton Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Barbara Ann Kolucki, 471 Stone Road, North Abington Twp.

ARD

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Frank R. Aurichio, 27, 50 Valentine St., Apt./Suite 20A, Monmouth Beach, N.J., stopped June 8 by South Abington Twp police.