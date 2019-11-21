Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Lucia Johns-Baker, also known as Lucia John Baker, and Lenora Cunningham to JPatch Realty LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 122 S. Garfield Ave., Scranton, for $117,000.

• Brian J. and Heather H. Hiller, Clarks Summit, to Lindsay Davis, Clarks Summit; a property at 415 Main St., Clarks Summit, for $195,000.

• Joseph V. Scolere, also known as Joseph Scolere, and Maureen A. Scolere, South Abington Twp., to Charles W. and Dianne Cirba; a property at 513 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Twp., for $249,000.

• Paul T. and Katherine Murphy, South Abington Twp., to Pine Hill Farm Properties Group LLC; a property at 819 Richmond St., Scranton, for $88,000.

• Lynn Jamison Bour, executrix of the estate of Florence T. Jamison, also known as Florence Jamison, Newton Twp., to Ricardo and Karine Quintilliano, Lackawanna County; a property in Newton Twp. for $106,000.

• Papp Real Estate Holding LLC, Clarks Summit, to Catherine M. Devine, South Abington Twp.; a property at 225 Clark Ave., Clarks Summit, for $145,000.

• William Thomas and Erin Elizabeth Botke, South Abington Twp., to Joshua and Margaret Davis, Clarks Summit; a property at 103 Heather Lane, South Abington Twp., for $255,000.

• Outlook Design & Construction Inc., Hamlin, to Zhongxiang and Mengshi Zuh, Scranton; a property at 1016 Circle Green Drive, South Abington Twp., for $435,000.

• Luke and Melissa Dierking, Spring Brook Twp., to Jeffrey Faris and Stephanie Majewski, Clarks Summit; a property at 230 Greenbriar Drive, Spring Brook Twp., for $299,000.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA, as trustee on behalf of the registered holders of Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc., Trust 2007-HE4, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007-HE4, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Anthony J. Lupia, Dalton; a property at 901 George St., Throop, for $40,025.

• Craig D. and Nancy A. Smith, trustees of the Craig D. Smith Revocable Trust, Nicholson, and Nancy A. and Craig D. Smith, trustees of the Nancy A. Smith Revocable Trust, Nicholson, to Ian Keith and Rebekah Kathleen Beavers, Dunmore; a property at 210 Church St., South Abington Twp., for $120,000.

• Ralph E. and Maureen M. Cure, trustees of the Ralph E. Cure and Maureen M. Cure Revocable Living Trust, Scott Twp., to Kenneth Warren and Jacqueline Lee Robinson, Hallstead; a parcel in Scott Twp., for $155,000.

• Kenneth Maciak and Blanche Maciak, incorrectly stated as Marciak in previous deed, Clarks Summit, to Barry E. Kerney, La Plume Twp.; a property in La Plume Twp. for $120,000.

• John M. Jr. and Cecilia L. Carr, Clarks Summit, to Heather H. and Brian J. Hiller, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Glenburn Twp. for $220,000.

• James D. and Suzanne Sanderson, Clarks Summit, to George and Mary Sweda, South Abington Twp.; a property at Handsome Lake, Benton Twp., for $100,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Joseph E. Walsh, also known as Joseph Walsh, also known as Joe Walsh, 950 Morgan Highway, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Sharon R. Burton, 47 Wedgewood Way, Dallas.

• Charles Turissini, 1205 Lakeland Drive, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Leonard Turissini, 504 Chapman Lake Road, Scott Twp.

• Marie Malamud, 904 Walnut St., Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Brian Mala­mud, 1009 Woodwind Hill Drive, Dalton.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Kyra Alexandra Krenitsky, South Abington Twp., and Cormac Ryan, Renmore, Ireland.

• Brian Michael Tomasovitch and Sara Jean Talarico, both of South Abington Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Scott Lombardi, Duryea, v. Bridgid Thomas, Waverly Twp.; married March 11, 2017; Elaine Geroulo, attorney.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

• David Petty, 114 Ruth Ave., Clarks Summit; $28,389.23.

• Lois Glodzik, 16025 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit; $6,826.28.