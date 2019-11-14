Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ESTATES FILED

• Irene A. Straka, 522 E. Grant St., Olyphant, letters testamentary to Mary Ann Straka, 516 Clover St., South Abington Twp.

• Edward H. Barkowski, also known as Edward Barkowski, letters testamentary to Ann Marie Stabinski, 1016 Woodland Way, Clarks Summit.

• William Costanzo, 950 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Nancy Burns, 125 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp.

• Betty M. Veater, 123 Raquels Way, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Eric Veater, 3557 Richards Run, Powhatan, Va.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Frank J. and Jene L. Perna, South Abington Twp., to Kalyan Routhu and Deepika Kalisetti, Dunmore; a property at 8 Fairmont Circle, South Abington Twp., for $590,000.

• Charles Kirkpatrick to Michael T. and Erin VanVoorhis; a property at 130 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, for $200,000.

• Jonathan P. Swarts, executor of the estate of Judith Swarts, also known as Judith E. Swarts, Palmerton, to Tanner R. Reyan and Casey R. Tyler, Tunkhannock; a property at 9109 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., for $218,000.

• Stacy L. and Victor Lewis Cognetti, Clarks Summit, to Amy Gregory, Factoryville; a property at 1129 Foster St., Scranton, for $108,000.

• Barbara Mattes, Clarks Summit, Patricia Mazzei, Scranton, and John V. Mattes Jr., Scranton, to Nicole Stook, Scranton; three parcels at 630 Birch St., Scranton, for $76,850.

• Keith W. Eckel, Newton Twp., to Craig S. Pallman and Douglas B. Pallman, Newton Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $190,000.

• Elaine P. Allgood, Clarks Summit, to Michael A. Santar­siero Jr. and Joseph P. Santar­siero, Scott Twp.; two parcels at 410 Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $36,000.

• Elizabeth DelVecchio, Scran­ton, to ELA Properties LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 1721 Ryerson Ave., Scranton, for $58,500.

• Joseph P. and Lorraine A. Durkin, Clarks Summit, to Stephen Richard and Maria L. Orzel, Scranton; a property at 70 Hedge Row Run, Clarks Summit, for $425,000.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Mark L. and Laura Kinney, 511 Haven Lane, Clarks Sum­mit; $14,433.96.