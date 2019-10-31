Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Richard S. and Jennifer Porter, Waverly Twp., to Jacob A. and Natalie R. Parrick, Scranton; a property at 116 Pequest Drive, Waverly Twp., for $182,000.

• Joseph V. Scolere, also known as Joseph Scolere, South Abington Twp., to Borel Builders Inc., Meshoppen; a parcel in South Abington Twp., for $40,000.

• Charles and Brenda Heim, Lackawanna County, to Yee Wing Tung, Lackawanna County; a property at 1014 Fairfield Circle, South Abington Twp., for $313,000.

• Girikunj LLC, South Abington Twp., to Coogan Realty LLC, Piscataway, N.J.; a property at 723-725 Prescott Ave., Scran­ton, for $130,000.

• Girikunj LLC, South Abington Twp., to Coogan Realty LLC, Piscataway, N.J.; a property at 812 Quincy Ave., Scranton, for $140,000.

• Colleen Rought and Ronald Palmer to Jason Rieman and Nicole Zukowski, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 916 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., for $177,000.

• Anthony Broden to Daniel Dommes; two parcels at Chapman Lake, Scott Twp., for $84,700.

• Stanley A. Mahalik III, executor of the estate of Eleanor Mahalik, Dickson City, to Jacob P. and Lana H. Ganczarski, South Abington Twp.; a property at 720 Kenwood Drive, Dickson City, for $108,000.

• Denise J. Battle to Kevin Davis and Leslie Fluette, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $265,000.

• Justin DePrimo and Erica Kosh, now by marriage Erica DePrimo, to Catherine Wazny and David Barrett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 220 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $176,064.

ESTATES FILED

• Nancy Schmitt Farkas, also known Nancy S. Farkas, Box 364, North Abington Road, Waverly Twp., letters testamentary to John A. Farkas, same address.

• John J. Helring, 519 Hickory Lane, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to E. Maureen Helring, same address.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Kikoda Inc., trading as Karing for Kids, 500 School St., Clarks Summit; $754.95.

• CGA Benefits Inc., 50 Pegula Lane, Scott Twp.; $805.59.

• Miller’s Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $1,100.46.

• Joseph McGrail, individually and as responsible party of NEPA Burgers Inc., 25 Autumn Circle, Waverly Twp.; $8,671.89.

• Hurlow H. Jr. and Stacey Rowlands, 212 White Birch Lane, Dalton; $8,943.18.

LAWSUITS

• Rita and Jonathan Tischler, 120 Linear Farms Road, Wav­erly Twp., v. Acuity Vision PC, doing business as Acuity Laser Eye & Vision Center, and Dr. Steven Vale, 4 Meadow Ave., Scranton, seeking in excess of the sum requiring compulsory arbitration under the applicable statutes of the commonwealth of Pennsyl­vania and the local rules of court on four counts, for injuries suffered Oct. 20, 2017, due to the alleged negligence of the defendants; Molly Dempsey Clark and Edward J. Ciarimboli, attorneys.

• Mildred Bernavage, by and through her agent-in-fact Carolyn Vanston, 100 Edella Road, Clarks Summit, v. Green Ridge Healthcare Group LLC, doing business as Green Ridge Care Center, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, and Saber Healthcare Group LLC, 26691 Richmond Road, Bedford Heights, Ohio, seeking jointly and severally in excess of $50,000, which amount is in excess of the amount requiring compulsory arbitration pursuant to the applicable statutes of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and local rules of court on two counts, for injuries suffered Feb. 5, 2018, in a fall on the defendants’ premises; Jamie Joseph Anzalone and Kelly M. Ciravolo, attorneys.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Kristine Marie Gillott and Charles Joseph Herman, both of Scott Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Kelli Cali, South Abington Twp., v. Oliver Pettinato, South Abington Twp.; married Nov. 28, 2017, in Lackawanna County; John R. Williams Jr., attorney.

• Georgia Marshall, Murray, Ky., v. Robert Eric Marshall, Clarks Summit; married May 12, 2014, in Murray, Ky.; John T. O’Malley, attorney.