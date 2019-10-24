Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• J. Ward and Bridget A. Fitzpatrick, Nicholson, to James H. Chadwick Jr. and Pamela J. Armstrong, Jim Thorpe; a property in Benton Twp., for $260,000.

• Outlook Design & Construction Inc., to Robert Washington and Angela Freeman Rutty; a property in South Abington Twp., for $563,245.

• BRT Ice LP, Scranton, to Thomas E. and Carol S. Florey, Clarks Summit; a parcel in South Abington Twp., for $60,000.

• Sunrise Select Properties II LLC, Lake Ariel, to Amanda and Tait Hoffmeier, Dalton; a property in Richmondale, for $115,000.

• Daniel J. and Tiffany M. Cross, Clarks Summit, to Cody Wheeler and Jordyn O’Leary, Newport News, Va.; a property at 503 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit, for $168,500.

• Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co., to Adam J. Touch Jr., Scott Twp.; a property in Archbald, for $25,000.

• Eric P. McAndrew to Patrick John Lange; a property at 107 Lake St., Dalton, for $145,000.

• A Plus Powerwash Property Holdings LLC, Taylor, to Amen­cel­lo LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property in Taylor for $240,000.

• Patrick A. Jr. and Mary Ellen Fricchione, Clarks Summit, to Justin Zaccone, Mendham, N.J.; a property at 1506-1508 Schla­ger St., Scranton, for $165,000.

• Milton E. III and Cheryl M. Hobbs, Fairfax, Va., to Jessica F. Hobbs, Newton Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $115,000.

• Andrea Basalyga Phillips, South Abington Twp., to Anthony Michael and Alicia Ann Terrinoni, Clarks Summit; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $207,500.

• Michael and Deborah Y. McAllister to Joseph C. Brown; a property at 513 Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $174,900.

• Mark Lewis Johnson to Ann O. Farias; a property at 141 Rock Ridge Drive, South Abing­ton Twp., for $445,000.

• Hillary Anne Jury, Waverly Twp., to Hasnae Abdouhilal and Mounir Lakmimi, Scranton; two parcels at 608 Clinton St., Wav­erly Twp., for $150,000.

• David T. and Elizabeth M. Morris, Newton Twp., to John D. II and Kristi L. Green, Moosic; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $217,194.

ESTATES FILED

• Marlene M. Thomas,

also known as Marlene Marie Thomas, 274 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Robert Frank Thomas, 8 Rustic Lane, Scott Twp., and Kathy Ann Smarcavage, 13 Maple St., Jermyn.

• Paulette M. Pilcavage, 8 Joes Lane, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Jessie Pilcav­age, same address.

ARD

The following were admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Tara Helen Munley, 21, 281 Riverside Drive, Apt./Suite 4, Factoryville, stopped Jan. 4 by South Abington Twp. police.

• Thomas James Ryder, 25, 501 Willow Lane, South Abington Twp., stopped Nov. 11 by Scott Twp. police.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Michael Joseph Mullen, of Scranton, and Carole Anne Mott, of Clarks Summit.

• Kaleigh Marie Namiotka, Clarks Summit, and Kyle Chris­to­pher Lombardo, Watertown, N.Y.

• Tyler Patrick Sweigrt and Jacqueline Mae Minelli, both of Dalton.

• Darlene Dennene Sholcosky and Paul Lawrence Cosner Jr., both of Clarks Summit.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Richard H. and Cameron M. Klinkel, P.O. Box 147, La Plume Twp; $38,998.08.