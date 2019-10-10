Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Jason and Alicia Sprague, Clarks Green, to Megan Coleman and William Stivala, Dalton; a property at 502 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green, for $184,000.

• Richard R. and Marianne Wowk to Frances Elizabeth McAndrew; a property at 110 Nelson St., Clarks Green, for $265,000.

• Clementina Seamans and Susan T. Seamans, Benton, to James C. and Rebecca A. Davis, Clarks Green; a property at 993 Seamans Road, Benton Twp., for $130,000.

• Joseph T. Jr. and Liza Williams, South Abington Twp., to Russell and Kathy Ann M. Colosimo, Scranton; a property at 510 Bates St., Scranton, for $107,000.

• Thomas A. Jr. and Sharon R. Grundman, by agent Diana Orr, Newton Twp., to Cartus Financial Corp; a property at 1909 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., for $227,234.

• Cartus Financial Corp. to Kyle W. Brammer; a property at 1909 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., for $227,234.

• Rosetta Chiavacci, executrix of the estate of Anthony Chiavacci, Ransom Twp., to Gina Cost and Michael Kersavage, both of Clarks Summit; a property at 360 Cherry Hill Road, Ransom Twp., for $125,000.

• Patrick J. McLaine, Robert P. Naegele, David P. Lopatka, Patrick McLaine, trading as “Orchard Creek” and/or “Orchard Creek Partners,” Clarks Summit, to Joseph N. and Crystal L. Castellani, Jessup; a parcel on Bush Street, Olyphant, for $27,500.

• Brad T. Evans, Lackawanna County, to Kaitlin E. Perry and Edward Patrick Heffron, both of Dickson City; a property at 121 Bissell St., Clarks Summit, for $220,000.

• Clementina Seamans and Susan T. Seamans, Benton Twp., to James C. and Rebecca A. Davis, Clarks Summit; a property at Lake Sheridan, Benton Twp., for $130,000.

• Bernice M. Graff, South Abington Twp., to Paul R. Gallagher II, Clarks Summit; a property at 510 Hilltop Lane, South Abington Twp., for $145,000.

• Joseph J. Zakreski Jr. and Shanon Dawn Taylor-Zakreski to Carlos and Racquel Roedan; a property at 585 Epirus Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $347,000.

• Patrick D. Bakaysa, Clarks Summit, to Extraordinary Properties LLC, Taylor; a property at 130-132 N. Main St., Taylor, for $55,000.

• Sean James and Glenda Kouns Grady, Clarks Summit, to Carlin and Patricia Ann Shea; two parcels at 406 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $307,500.

• PA South Abington Route 11 and Morgan Highway LLC to Tegna Broadcast Holdings LLC; a property in South Abington Twp. for $25,000.

• Alissa Weiss and Wayne Clifford Wade, Hawley, to Brian Holland and Leann Centrella, Taylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property in Newton Twp. for $40,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Marlyn S. Maddock, 418 Powell Ave., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to David Maddock, 1135 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit.

• John F. Nafus. 950 Morgan Highway, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Michael Nafus, 306 Krewson Terrace, Willow Grove.

• Dana Cosklo, 124 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Andrew Cosklo, 306 Sanko Drive, Olyphant.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Eric Griffin, Clarks Summit, v. Mary Griffin, Clarks Summit; married July 28, 2001, in Dickson City; pro se.

• Jason L. Bird, Clarks Summit, v. Julie A. Bird, Clarks Summit; married May 26, 2006, in Newton Twp.; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

• Michael A. Kovaleski, South Abington Twp., v. Ellen E. Kovaleski, Lake Ariel; married Nov. 30, 1991, in Olyphant; Carrie A. Buscarini, attorney.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Julie Marie Kester and Grant Tyler Meserve, both of South Abington Twp.

• Kurtis Lee Wadsworth and Luisanna Soto-Paez, both of Clarks Summit.

• John Abram Biswas and Lakin Michelle Harris, both of Clarks Summit.

• Joseph Marshall Reed and Stasia Rose Lesoski, both of South Abington Twp.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• William E. Buckley, RR 2 Box 217, Dalton; $100,502.