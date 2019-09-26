Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Ronald J. and Katherine P. Wisniewski to Steven W. and Madalyn Hartz; a property at 28 Grove Road, Scott Twp., for $254,500.

• Danny Lee Young, administrator of the estate of Nancy Mae Young, also known as Nancy N. Young, to Tina Cost; a property at 619 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $86,200.

• John J. and Mary Kay Krupskas, Dickson City, to Jayme Gillette, Scott Twp.; a property at 837-839 Albert St., Dickson City, for $123,000.

• Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., attorney-in-fact for U.S. Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Glenn J. Jr. and Lucy Jayne, Clarks Summit; a property at 110 Williams St., South Abington Twp., for $46,000.

• Michael M. and Noelle Torres Thomas, South Abington Twp., to Andrew F. Martino, Factoryville; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $205,000.

• Brenda Lopez, Scranton, to Dalton Dickson Properties LLC, Dalton; a property at 402 S. Webster Ave., Scranton, for $75,000.

• Joseph P. and Theresa Lenahan, Clarks Summit, to Thomas Howard and Jessica Connor Tonkin, Clarks Summit; a property at 105 Chapin Lane, North Abington Twp., for $477,500.

• Anthony and Isabelle Guzior, Chatham, N.J., to Wayne L. and Susan Sherman, Clarks Summit; a property in Newton Twp., for $80,000.

• Peter T. Panko and Jessica Hobbs-Panko, South Abington Twp., to Andrea Faith Lynch, Scranton; a property at 210 Cherry Circle, South Abington Twp., for $186,000.

• Amanda L. Fallon to Mary Katherine Nolan; a property at 107 Lily Lake Road, Dalton, for $120,541.

• Clark A. Janes, executor of the estate of Lois A. Janes, South Abington Twp., to Tiffany M. Tyson, South Abington Twp.; a property at 507 Clover St., South Abington Twp., for $140,500.

ESTATES FILED

• Ralph E. Naylor Jr., also known as Ralph E. Naylor, 32 Waterford Road, Glenburn Twp., letters of administration to Timothy S. Naylor, 192A River Road, West Cornwall, Conn.

• Denise Wright, 2043 W. La Plume Road, La Plume Twp., letters of administration to Joseph T. Wright Jr., same address.

• David J. Gromelski, 138 Tedrick St., Clarks Green, letters of administration to Mary Gromelski, same address.

• Michael T. Savitsky, 1300 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Shane Savitsky, 1437 Euclid St. NW, Apt. B, Washington, D.C.

• Marion M. Bede, 76 Humphrey Road, Dalton, letters testamentary to Theresa J. Bede, same address.

• Sarah A. Meth, also known as Sarah Anne Meth, 206 Marion Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Elliot B. Edley, 37 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Myrtle Knopp, late of Falls Twp., letters testamentary to Keith W. Eckel, c/o attorney Patrick Walsh, 715 N. State St., Clarks Summit.

•Carl P. Walsh, 201 Crown Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Eileen M. Layne, 11409 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen, Va., and Mary Elizabeth Evans, 1026 Fairfield Circle, South Abington Twp.

• Betty M. Lathrop, 1300 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Robert D. Lathrop, 107 Smith Hill Road, Honesdale.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• John Joseph Martin Jr. and Chelsea Morgan Solfanelli, both of Clarks Summit.

• Alexandra Nytch and Anthony Sacco, both of Clarks Summit.

• Duc Tan Nguyen and Autumn Laske, both of Clarks Summit.

• Miranda Catherine Rybak and Peter Carl Arvonio III, both of Scott Twp.

• Chloe Nichole Maloney, South Abington Twp., and Joseph Ryan Schwartz, Forty Fort.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Melissa Checko, Clarks Summit, v. Carl R. Checko, Scranton; married Oct. 3, 1991, in Scranton; Jennifer L. McCambridge, attorney.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Thomas Comerford and Rebecca Robbins, 12 Overlook Road, Clarks Summit; $35,448.73.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:

• Jeffrey Joseph Dippel, 3421 state Route 107, Dalton; $6,650.