MARRIAGE LICENSES

• George John Yurchak IV and Krystle Chantel Mauro, both of Dalton.

• Kevin Christopher Messett and Dana Michele Zlotucha, both of South Abington Twp.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Mary Perry, Waverly Twp., v. Cade Levinson, North Abington Twp.; married Oct. 31, 2018, in Pennsylvania; Craig P. Kalinoski, attorney.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Robert and Nicole Shivock, South Abington Twp., to Linda McCarthy, Mount Joy; a property at 107 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $175,000.

• George Stepanovich, Scranton, to Danielle E. Kennedy, Clarks Summit; a property at 1731 Bulwer St., Scranton, for $157,500.

• Gregg L. Sunday, Scranton, to William D. and Megan F.S. Pregmon, South Abington Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $81,500.

• Anjanyulu Uppala, Clarks Summit, to Ramon Vila, Yonkers Terrace, N.Y.; two parcels in Scranton for $25,000.

• Kelly J. Lenahan, Waverly Twp., to Estrellita L. and Joseph R. Hinkley, Lackawanna County; a property at 940 Fairfield St., Scranton, for $142,000.

• Michael P. Urban and Maria Matisko, now known as Maria Urban, to Alicia and Brett Taroli; a property at 1015 Chapin Drive, Glenburn Twp., for $340,000.

• Susan C. Lee to Xiaoyong Zhou and Feng Lin; a property at 907 N. Longwood Drive, South Abington Twp., for $279,000.

• Marian Carter to Brian J. Crowley; a property at 217 Sugar Maple Lane, South Abington Twp., for $192,000.

• David K. Brown, attorney-in-fact for Jean Brown, also known as Jean I. Brown, Clarks Summit, to Mark and Lisa P. Kizzar, Huntington Beach, Calif.; a property on Primrose Drive, Clarks Summit, for $27,000.

• William John Schmid, Benton Twp., to William J. and Amy L. Freeman, Dickson City; a property in Benton Twp., for $275,000.

• Jeffrey and Richard S. Ziegler, co-trustees of the Ziegler Family Trust; Jeffrey Ziegler and Carol Gaiser, Richard S. Ziegler and Lisa Rogers; Lisa P. Ziegler and Stuart Rosner, to Quinn P. and Lauren C. Conaboy, Clarks Summit; a property at 306 Brighten Drive, Clarks Green, for $190,000.

• Kyle R. Brown to Kathryn and Matthew Doyle; a property at 108 Lily Lake Road, Dalton, for $165,000.

• Sarah W. Marquardt, Waverly Twp., to Joseph H. and Karen T. Sproul, South Abington Twp.; a property at Lynnwood Road, Waverly Twp., for $170,000.

• James G. Curran, South Abington Twp., to Terry Lee Elkins Jr. and Zachary Benishti, Scott Twp.; a property at 1502 W. Locust St., Scranton, for $79,000.

• Dianne L. Rollison, Clarks Green, to Dianne L. Rollison and Ruthanne Weeks; a property at 619 Birchwood Road, Clarks Green, for $61,295.

• Alan Kent and Darlene J. Smith, Lancaster, to David and Corrie Gaspar, Glenolden; a property at 212 Center St., Clarks Summit, for $155,000.

• Robert C. and Marianne Rand, Lackawanna County, to Richard Francis and Samantha Watkins Carrick, Dunmore; a property at 102 Hemlock Drive, Clarks Summit, for $190,000.

• Jeffrey J. and Rachel Grasso, Lackawanna County, to Jessica V. Borger, Lackawanna County; a property at 20 Lakeside Commons, South Abington Twp., for $157,600.

• Lois Fuller, executrix of the estate Dorothea Metz, Dalton, to Keith R. Loughney and Brad W. Reid, Dunmore; two parcels in Dalton for $110,000.

• Robert J. Sadowski Jr. to Launi J. Petrylak; a property at 100 Hilltop Road, Waverly Twp., for $195,000.

• Kon S. and Ann Hahn, Moosic, to Kenneth Vincent Jr. and Leah Menichetti Jones, Archbald; a property on Ledgewood Drive, Waverly Twp., for $72,000.

ESTATE FILED

• Jessie Mackey, 2348 Milwaukee Road, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Richard W. Mackey, 735 Mackey Road, Nicholson, and Dale James Reese, 317 Old State Road, Falls Twp.