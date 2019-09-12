Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Salvatore Paul Parlopiano III and Lindsey Marie Gorniak, both of South Abington Twp.

• Rachel Ward and Brian Alan Dippel Jr., both of South Abington Twp.

• Faith Anne Hawley, Clarks Green, and Michele Lyn Sakulich, Throop.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Astima Inc., Scranton, to And Back LLC, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Scranton for $435,000.

■ Beverly Ann and Daniel Chermak, Clarks Green, Francesco Lepri, Luciano Paolo Lepri and Molly Lepri to NET Federal Credit Union, Scranton; a property at 900 Main St., Taylor, for $350,000.

■ Shannon L. Moran, now by marriage Shannon L. Fuller, and Timothy Fuller, to Michael R. and Alyson M. Wescott; a property at 133 Gumaer Road, Benton Twp., for $225,000.

■ Thomas J. Jr. and Sandra M. Malinchak, Lackawanna County, to Tommy G. and Kaylinn A. Stalford, Monroe County; a property in Benton Twp. for $378,000.

■ E. William Hampton and Jodie Miller, now by marriage Jodie Miller Hampton, Waverly Twp., to Gregory Schrad, Clarks Summit; a property at 709 Lilac Lane, Clarks Summit, for $233,200.

■ Two Cat Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to Dennis and Amy Cooper, Scranton; a property at 337 N. Bromley Ave., Scranton, for $90,400.

■ Mari Hendershot, executrix of the estate of Susan Bond, Lackawanna County, to ELA Properties LLC, Clarks Summit; a property in West Abington Twp. for $87,500.

• Sheila J. and Robert B. Ferraro, Scranton, to Warren and Lori Raker and Joseph and Diane Hughes, Glenburn Twp.; a property on Ransom Road in Ransom Twp., for $175,000.

• Patricia Noldy and Janet Yetkowskas, co-executrices of the estate of Mildred Misura, South Abington Twp., to Howard Joseph and Rebecca Theresa Acla, South Abington Twp.; a property at 53 Abingtons Gardens, South Abington Twp., for $108,969.

• Jean I. Brown, Clarks Sum­mit, through attorney-in-fact, David K. Brown, to Mark and Lisa P. Kizzar, Huntington Beach, California; a property at 308 Primrose Drive, Clarks Summit, for $225,000.

• Joseph F. and Carol A. Chermak, Dalton, to David J. Botscheller, t/a Botscheller Associates, Dalton; a property at Woodwind Hills Drive, Dalton, for $53,000.

• Jerome P. Foley, Pocono Lake, to Chestnut Residential Group LLC, Scranton; a property at 205 Park Ave., Clarks Sum­mit, for $90,000.

• JDF Property Management LLC, Clarks Summit, to Chest­nut Residential Group LLC, Scranton; a property at 317 Lane St., Jessup, for $105,000.

• Kevin and Jenna Kelly, Cov­ington Twp., to Srishubham LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton, for $116,000.

• Neil John Bartholme, New­ton Twp., to Mary Lynn Kristyn­iak, Newton Twp.; a property at Newton Center in Newton Twp., for $229,900.

• Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co., Scranton, to Seokoh Inc., Olyphant; a property at Life Science Drive, Scott Twp., for $1,828,500.

• Edward B. and Brenda Lee Antoine, Benton Twp., to William Semon, Benton Twp.; a property at Newcomb Road, Benton Twp., for $100,000.

LAWSUITS

■ Nicole Pasco, 412 Depew Ave., Mayfield, v. Kyle Evin Frederick, 13024 Maple Drive, Clarks Summit; Linda M. Pasco, 445 Third Ave., Scranton; and Kevin Michael Frederick, 13024 Maple Drive, Clarks Summit, seeking punitive damages in an amount in excess of $50,000 on three counts for injuries suffered Sept. 5, 2017, in an automobile accident at Church Street and Newton Ransom Boulevard, South Abington Twp.; Matthew T. Comerford, attorney.

• Linda Pasco, 445 Third Ave., Scranton, v. Kyle Evin Frederick and Kevin Michael Frederick, 13024 Maple Drive, Clarks Summit; seeking in excess of $50,000 for injuries suffered Sept. 5, 2017, in a car accident on Newton Ransom Boulevard in South Abington Twp.; Sandra M. Stepkovitch, attorney.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

■ Lackawanna Rental Corporation, P.O. Box 42, Chinchilla; $11,751.46.

ESTATES FILED

• Joyce Holley, 1905 Newton Ransom Boulevard, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to William Holley, 38631 Burger Lane, Dade City, Florida, and Donna Holley Thomas, 10029 Valley View Drive, Clarks Summit.

• Lucille Laskowski, 1620 South Irving Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Marie P. Eskra, 407 Storrs St., Taylor, and Howard Richard Powell, 2404 Red Oak Drive, Clarks Summit.

• Mary Elizabeth Werner, 100 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Barbara Fellows, 4307 Crest­view Road, Harrisburg.