MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Jason Olivier Wint and Jennifer Lee Jaundoo, both of South Abington Twp.

■ April Baton and Robert Hen­best, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Bryan Alan Nelson and Heather Lynn Whitesell, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Amber Elizabeth Welenc, Scranton, and Joshua Klonoski, Waverly Twp.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

■ Deborah Keen, Clarks Sum­mit, v. Richard Keen, Clarks Sum­mit; married July 18, 2008, in Lackawanna County; Dawn M. Riccardo, attorney.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Dawn Fitch, also known as Dawn E. Rolls, and Donald Fitch, Tunkhannock, and Dale Rolls, also known as Dale E. Rolls and Nona Rolls, Kane, to David George Tilberry Jr., Scranton; two parcels in Scott Twp. for $116,600.

■ Karen R. Fuller, executrix of the estate of Frank B. Kresge, Glenburn Twp., to Daniel R. III and Susan C. May, Glenburn Twp.; two parcels at 1002 Griggs St., Glenburn Twp., for $240,000.

■ Mary Peters, executrix of the estate of Marian Slamas, Clarks Summit, to Victor B. Slamas, Vandling; a property at 210 Third St., Vandling, for $124,000.

■ Thomas G. and Grace E. Hillebrand, Clarks Summit, to Thomas J. and Katherine M. Carrill, Clarks Summit; a property at 606 Meadow Lane, Clarks Summit, for $245,097.

■ Catherine Collins, trustee for Elaine P. Collins, Carbondale, to Magdalena Nikola Rychlik and Jennifer Ann Hallowell, South Abington Twp., as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 83 Wayne St., Carbondale, for $109,000.

■ Pharmacann Penn Plant LLC to IIP-PA 4 LLC; a property at Scott Technology Park Phase II, Scott Twp., for $942,000.

■ Patrick J. and Tara P. Houlihan, North Abington Twp., to Dean R., Anna and Donald Daniels, Pennsylvania; a property at 134 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, for $240,000.

■ Warren Lees, attorney-in-fact for Doris B. Lees, also known as Doris Lees, Clarks Summit, to Meghan Lyn Furman, Scran­ton; a property at 301 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $150,000.

■ Kathleen M. James, attorney-in-fact for Margaret A. McHale, to Gary L. and Jennifer L. Johnson; a property at 153 Jermyn Drive, Waverly Twp., for $220,000.

■ William J. and Lynn Griffin, Scott Twp., to Charles Andrew Clinebell III, Scott Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $177,000.

■ Charles and Diane Hibble, Clarks Summit, to Jamie P. Villani and Awilda Mannina, Old Forge; a property at 315 Sibley Ave., Old Forge, for $136,900.

■ Romwald T. Connolly and Desmond Morgan, joint tenants, San Francisco, to Louis Giana­copoulos, Scranton; two parcels at 210 Woodlawn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $136,500.

■ John J. and Ann Marie Gall, South Abington Twp., to Charles C. and Janice M. Penn, Scran­ton; a property at 1660 Forrest Acres Drive, Newton Twp., for $485,000.

■ Matthew and Christen Rob­in­son, South Abington Twp., to Dustin C. and Heidi A. Hibner, Mansfield, Texas; a property at 12 Hunts Court, South Abington Twp., for $144,000.

■ Gregory J. and Terri Wino­wich, Concord, N.C., to Dynamic Capital Properties LLC, Pennsyl­vania; two parcels in South Abing­ton Twp. for $65,000.

■ Kenneth and Linda Powell, Scott Twp., to Rajen V. and Dipika R. Patel, Archbald; a property at 415 Gardenia Drive, Moosic, for $307,816.

■ Donald R. and Susan I. Man­cuso, Carbondale, to James and Marian Farrell, Clarks Sum­mit; a property in Fell Twp. for $275,000.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Christopher and Colleen Weissman, 210 Ashmore Ave., Clarks Summit; $4,613.72.

■ Terrence P. and Cynthia S. Owens, 112 Lansdowne Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,820.88.

■ NCL Car Wash LP, P.O. Box 645 Chinchilla; $5,858.87.

■ A Z Receivables Management LLC, 1325 Huntington Lane, Dalton; $2,609.56.

■ Elizabeth S. Sabia, 806 Justus Blvd., Scott Twp.; $653.15.

■ Kacy Manning, 98 Manning Road, North Abington Twp.; $3,367.08.

■ Wellington C. Brown Inc., P.O. Box 444, Clarks Summit; $5,806.90.

■ OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $1,493.03.

ESTATE FILED

■ Julie Telep, also known as Julia Telep, 807 Hill St., May­field, letters testamentary to Barbara Karnafel, 853 Scott Road, South Abington Twp.