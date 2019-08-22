Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Conor K. and Ellen K. Malone, South Abington Twp., to Brittany and Lindsey Marie Fortese, Dunmore; a property at 1530 Quincy Ave., Dunmore, for $182,000.

■ Marlene Muklewicz to Henry J., Margaret E. and Ellen C. Sallusti; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $137,500.

■ Catherine Banull, Scranton; George J. Brittain, Clarks Summit; Ronald L. Addis, administrator of the estate of Mary C. Addis, Clarks Summit; James G. Brittain, Clarks Summit; Elizabeth Butler, Clarks Green; Thomas Brittain, by his attorney in fact, George J. Brittain; Joan Stambach, by her attorney in fact, George J. Brittain; William Brittain, by his attorney in fact, George J. Brittain, to Randy C. Marzani, Glenburn Twp.; a property at 394 N. Gravel Pond Road, Glenburn Twp., for $165,000.

■ John C. Kutkowski, Glenburn Twp., to Gustavo Weislher Andrade, Glenburn Twp.; a property at 114 Ruth Ave., Glenburn Twp., for $120,000.

■ Karen Muir, executrix of the estate of Irene H. Armstrong, also known as Irene Armstrong, South Abington Twp., to Kadri, Ismeta and Enis Murtaj, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1200 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., for $162,500.

■ Brian J. and Kellee Tinsley, Lackawanna County, to Jason Thomas, Lackawanna County; a property at 509 Carnation Drive, Clarks Summit, for $274,600.

■ Linda Mangiola, executrix of the estate of Jerry Drake, also known as Jerry Dale Drake, and William T. Hughes, to Ricky S. Kinney; a property at West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, for $67,000.

■ Susan Botscheller, Clarks Green, to Christopher P. and Vicki L. Heffran, Clarks Summit; a property at 137 Tedrick St., Clarks Green, for $145,000.

■ Leta L. Stoeckel, agent for Esther Stoeckel, Lackawanna County, to Papp Real Estate Holding LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 225 Clark Ave., Clarks Summit, for $55,000.

■ Patrick J. and Lorayne Ferguson, South Abington Twp., to Bryan M. and Candice M. Reinhardt Stephens, Clarks Green; a property at 804 Fairview Road, South Abington Twp., for $272,000.

■ Timothy D. and Rebecca Batluck, Downingtown, Angela L., David J. and Cynthia L. Batluck, Lancaster, to Christopher S. and Nikole A. Capozzi, Waverly Twp.; a property at Baylors Lake, Benton Twp., for $295,000.

■ Steven and Jacquelyn Marshalek, South Abington Twp., to Michael B. and Mallory L. Devaney, Clarks Summit; a property at 213 Butternut Lane, South Abington Twp., for $260,000.

■ Thomas J. Hashem Jr., Dalton, to Michael J. and Ayana N. Doran; a property at 416 E. Main St., Dalton, for $335,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ James Skrutski, 218 N. Main Ave., Scranton, letters of administration to attorney John T. O’Malley, 109 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit.

■ Florence Dainty, also known as Florence A. Dainty, 2022 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Frank Krinock, same address.

■ Florita Herne, also known as Florita S. Herne, 950 Morgan Highway, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Sheila Ferraro, 2741 NW 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, Fla.

■ Richard D. Evarts, 20 Chapman Lake Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Storm L. Chellino, same address.

■ Lillian M. Doyle, 150 Edella Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to William R. Doyle, 1138 Chantilly Rise, Atlanta, Ga.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Bradley Alan Albrecht and Ilene Leilene Raguckas, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Michael Stefonetti and Jean M. Monaco, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Joann Granza and Kenneth Joseph Decker, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Jeremy D. Burgess and Natalia Lucille Billings, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Guido Robert Laporta III, North Abington Twp., and Brianna Elizabeth Damich, West Newton.

■ Spencer Steven Liddic and Ashley Lauren Abda, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Rachael Leigh Pry and Anthony David Pizano, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Mary Lynn Kristyniak, Scranton, and Edward Shirtz Jr., Clarks Summit.

■ Luke Harrison and Kristin Marie Prevish, both of Clarks Summit.