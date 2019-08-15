Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Krystyn Kitto, administrator of the estate of John Franklin McIntyre, also known as John F. McIntyre III, John McIntyre, M.D., Belle Mead, N.J., to Brad T. Evans, Clarks Summit; a property in South Abington Twp. for $202,500.

■ Thomas and Maureen Hirschler to James and Julie Roberts; a property at 5 Reynolds Road, Benton Twp., for $195,000.

■ Patrick J. McLaine, Robert P. Naegle, David P. Lopatka and Patrick McLaine, trading as Orchard Creek and/or Orchard Creek Partners, Clarks Summit, to Scott and Maureen Spatt, Clarks Green; a property in Olyphant for $31,000.

■ Michael B. Devaney and Mallory L. Jones, now by marriage Mallory Devaney, Clarks Summit, to Richard and Gina Arcuri, South Abington Twp.; a property at 209 Woodlawn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $177,000.

■ Charles R. Perugino, Drums, to Thomas J. Hashem Jr., Dalton; a property at 301-303 S. Irving Ave., Scranton, for $89,500.

■ Vincent and Michelle Wilkes-Carilli, Fredericksburg, Va., to Gary Adam and Sarah Ann Beppler, Dickson City; a property at 14 Susan Drive, Scott Twp., for $396,000.

■ Kelly J. Baldoni, South Abington Twp., to Robert and Denise Kern, South Abington Twp.; a property at Wyndham Road, Unit 127, South Abington Twp., for $353,000.

■ Melette Moffat, executrix of the estate of Charles H. Moffat, Glenburn Twp., to John M. and Cecilia Larios Carr, Glenburn Twp.; a property in Glenburn Twp. for $325,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to George and Sharon Kopp, Lackawanna County; a property at 64 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $345,000.

■ Gerald and Debbie Prazych, South Abington Twp., to Gale and Adam Lewandowski, New York; a property at 203 Fawn Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $210,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Eugene and Diane Arthur, South Abington Twp.; a property at 66 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $345,000.

■ Erick and Tatyana Goldberg to John J. III and Amber L. Sobuto; a property at 33 Birch Hill Drive, Waverly Twp., for $650,000.

■ Jung Jang and Denise Hwan to Gary R. and Jennifer S. Davis; a property in Clarks Summit for $135,000.

■ Country Club of Scranton, a Pa. nonprofit corporation, South Abington Twp., to R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., Waverly Twp.; a property on Country Club Road, Newton Twp., for $115,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Carmella V. Williams, also known as Carmella Williams, 100 Linden St. 414, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Gifford Williams, 3 Lackawanna St., Nicholson.

■ Frank B. Kresge, 1002 Griggs St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Karen R. Fuller, 1164 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit.

■ Stephen F. Yerka, 1241 Fairview Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Josephine Supinski, same address.

■ Jeanette Brown, 107 Upper Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Susan Keisling, 1532 Summit Lake Road, Clarks Summit.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Tina Young, Clarks Summit, v. Stephen L. Young, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 7, 1999, in Clarks Summit; Nina M. DeCosmo, attorney.

■ April Krehel, Clarks Summit, v. Paul Krehel, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 4, 2006, in Clarks Green; David J. Ratchford, attorney.

■ Megan Rain Teetsel, Clarks Summit, v. Gary Douglas Loke Jr., Susquehanna; Oct. 20, in Nicholson; pro se.

ARDS

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

■ Anthony John Grasso, 60, 300 Crane St., Scranton, stopped Oct. 30 by South Abington Twp. police.

The following defendant was admitted to the ARD program for other crimes:

■ Scott Dickman, 49, 208 W. Main St., P.O. Box 392, Dalton, arrested Jan. 3 by South Abington Twp. police for possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Kevin David Langan and Gianna Kent Scarpelli, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Kristiane Viola and Logan Clauss-Walton, both of Scott Twp.

■ Eric Marc Spatt and Yvette Michelle Friedman, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Shane David Fabiani and Cassandra Denise Cota, both of Dalton.