MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Kathleen Elizabeth Connors and Justin Pawlak Monito, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Robert Lewis Campbell and Lorna Lee Yerger, both of South Abington Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Timothy R. Morris, Lackawanna County, to Mark Stanchak and Stephanie C. Roman, Lackawanna County; a property at 1657 Summit Lake Road, Newton Twp., for $169,000.

■ Dixell Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to RSK Holdings LLC, Dallas; a property in Clarks Summit for $600,000.

■ Robert and Rosalie Hoban, Clarks Green, to Marcy Antinnes Curra and John C. Lounsbery; a property at 238 E. Grove St., Clarks Green, for $126,000.

■ Charles J. Copley III to Colleen Macasevich; a property at 400 Clark St., Clarks Green, for $178,000.

■ Svetlana Korpusova, Staten Island, N.Y., to Paul and Geralyn Vercerkauskas, Clarks Green; a property at 1024 S. Webster Ave., Scranton, for $25,000.

■ Peter M. Sr. and Debra M. Rosencrans to Cartus Financial Corp.; a property at 127 Rock Ridge Drive, South Abington Twp., for $760,000.

■ Cartus Financial Corp. to Cory J. and Julie A. Spangenberg; a property at 127 Rock Ridge Drive, South Abington Twp., for $760,000.

■ HB Homes LLC, Smithfield, R.I., to J&E Colorado Holdings LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 61 E. Parker St., Scranton, for $83,500.

■ Chad P. Walker, Clarks Summit, to Robert J. and Michele Conaboy McGrath, Dunmore; a property at 1204 Merion Circle, Clarks Summit, for $317,500.

■ Anna Rae Kleg, Waverly Twp., to Michael and Betty J. Marino, Clarks Green; a property at 900 Violet Terrace, Waverly Twp., for $215,000.

■ Liddic Enterprises LLC, Clarks Summit, to Grayson Capital LLC, Clarks Green; a property at 1254-1256-1258 S. Sixth Ave., Taylor, for $88,000.

■ Feng Qian and Jing Deng, Lackawanna County, to Deborah Budash, Lackawanna County; a property at 101 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $156,000.

■ Keith W. Eckel, Newton Twp., to Donald Green, Newton Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $90,000.

■ David C. Hartung, Ransom Twp., to Dalton Dean Robyn LaCoe, Ransom Twp.; a property at 2531 Bald Mountain Road, Newton Twp., for $165,000.

■ Frank J. and Helen Conslato, Clarks Summit, to Kelly A. Burkhart, Scott Twp.; a property at 613 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $270,000.

■ Scott and Maureen Spatt, Lackawanna County, to Hitesh Kumar and Truptiben Patel, Pennsylvania; a property at 103 Pine View Circle, Clarks Green, for $395,000.

■ Richard McMasters, also known as Richard B. McMasters, and Patricia McMasters, also known as Patricia A. McMasters, Clarks Summit, to Alfonso Jaramillo and Helvecia Jaramillo, Clarks Summit, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $257,050.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Christopher Shimko, Scott Twp., v. Tina Shimko, McGregor, Minn.; married on July 7, 2007, in Sand Lake, Wis.; pro se.

■ Richard Reid, Clarks Summit, v. Mary Elizabeth Reid, Clarks Summit; married March 13, 2003; David W. Harris III, attorney.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ AJ’s Mechanical Services LLC, 111 Lily Lake Road, P.O. Box 195, Dalton; $4,123.15.

■ First Financial Investments Inc., 116 N. State St., floor one, Clarks Summit; $1,617.87.

■ Cosmos Development Co. Inc., 135 Burcher Ave., South Abington Twp.; $4,529.23.

■ Spoc Technologies Inc., 1637 Beaver Pond Road, Clarks Summit; $1,909.47.

■ Kyoto 570 LLC, 1000 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $5,219.97.

■ A Z Receivables Management LLC, 1325 Huntington Lane, Dalton; $2,004.62.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

■ Philip Goldstein and Sharon A. Mazales, 626 Carnation Drive, Clarks Summit; $9,897.94.

■ Robert W. Goldate, doing business as R W Goldate Painting, 703 Lilac Lane, Clarks Summit; $8,595.75.

■ Boston Seafood Direct Eynon, 1001 Green Holly Road, South Abington Twp.; $20,057.16.

ESTATE FILED

■ Nancy A. Ford, 1300 Mor­-gan Highway, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Carol Asiello, also known as Carol F. Asiello, 7 Vale St., Latham, N.Y.