MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ James Charles Bell and Jennifer Louise Rabbe, both of Dalton.

■ Shelby Williams, South Abington Twp., and Nathan Paul Donavan, Falls.

■ Jeffrey Evan Palmer and Hilary Beth Steinberg, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Gregory L. and Amanda L. Boring, Clarks Summit, to Christopher and Elizabeth M. Musso, Clarks Summit; a property at 903 Elaines Circle, South Abington Twp., for $409,900.

■ Duane T. and Jeanne A. Dixon, South Abington Twp., to Ismail Onat, South Abington Twp.; a property at 500 Bobcat Lane, South Abington Twp., for $243,000.

■ Evelyn Bowen, South Abington Twp., to Oscar Pacheo and Canan Guler, San Antonio, Texas; a property at 2 Driftwood Road, South Abington Twp., for $225,000.

■ Cheryl and Russell Keen, South Abington Twp., to Craig A. Hoenie and Ana Mojtahedi, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1215 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $312,000.

■ Gregory E. Gagorik, trustee for Gregory E. Gagorik Revocable Trust Agreement, Lackawanna County, to Richard A. and Jacqueline Lopez, Old Forge; a property at 104 Rock Ridge Drive, South Abington Twp., for $640,000.

■ Robert and Maryann Evonits, Greenfield Twp., to Joseph Natale, Scott Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $159,000.

■ Kevin and Cori McElemore to Lance Stuart Hamilton; a property at 104 Fairway Drive, Newton Twp., for $380,000.

■ Erica Riecke, now by marriage Erica Arthur, and William L. Arthur, to Tanya E. Scott; a property at 210 Sunnyside Ave., South Abington Twp., for $149,900.

■ Anne Gallagher, South Abington Twp., to Renee F. Kuwahara, South Abington Twp.; a property at 98 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $340,000.

■ Craig and Bonnie L. Cal­derone to Connor and Ellen Malone; a property in South Abington Twp. for $459,000.

■ Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., South Abington Twp.; a property at Gravel Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $30,000.

■ Michael J. Lukus, under the Marianne Lukus Grantor Trust, South Abington Twp., to Patrick and Andrea Rogers, Clarks Sum­mit; a property in South Abing­ton Twp. for $475,000.

■ William M. and Cheryl D. Ashton to Bernice and Robert Negvesky; and Patricia Bianchi; a property at 48 Wemberly Hills Road, Scott Twp., for $220,000.

■ F. Warren Breig Jr., Dalton, to Maha Real Estate LLC, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Dalton for $110,000.

■ Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Louise Blecker, Dallas; a prop­erty at Gravel Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $30,000.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

■ Lois Glodzik, 1605 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit; $195,266.32.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Mary Formica, Scott Twp., v. Justin Formica, Las Vegas, Nev.; married July 24, 2014, in Oly­phant; pro se.

ESTATES FILED

■ Judith Swarts, also known as Judith E. Swarts, 9109 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Jonathan P. Swarts, 332 Daleville Highway, Covington Twp.

■ Rose M. Wegimont, 712 Harrison Ave., Scranton, letters of administration to Melody Rogowski, 84 Wemberly Hills Road, Scott Twp.

■ Delores E. Nagy, 1423 Hawthorne St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Barbara Reci_car, 111 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit.