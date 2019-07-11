Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Jeremy M. and Renee L. Yale, Waverly Twp., to James and Samantha Wescott, Shavertown; a property at 1001 Longview Terrace, Waverly Twp., for $219,000.

■ Melvyn and Marilyn Wolk, Waverly Twp., to Joseph Arcuri Jr. and Werner Christensen, Scranton; a property at 56 Clinton St., Waverly Twp., for $425,000.

■ Richard A. and Kathleen Bovard, Skyesville, Md.; James A. and Kathleen Bovard, Columbia, Md.; David A. and Dawn Chrysler Bovard, Dowingtown, to Leslie A. Bentz, York; two parcels in Benton Twp. for $350,000.

■ Patricia S. and Irvin L. Arter Jr., Clarks Summit, to Barry and Cherie Shepherd, Bowie, Md.; a property at 536 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $325,000.

■ Joseph C. Mercado, Clearwater, Fla., to William and Erica Young, Lafayette, Ind.; a property at 166 Edgewood Drive E., South Abington Twp., for $180,000.

■ Nicole K. Flynn and Janet L. Willey, Clarks Summit, to Matthew D. and Nolan B. Sweet-Browning, Clarks Summit; a property at 809 Poplar St., Clarks Summit, for $205,000.

■ Sterling Way Properties LLC, South Abington Twp., to Abington Development LLC, South Abington Twp.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $604,800.

■ Judy Moskel, Factoryville, to John D. Aikman, Middletown, N.Y.; two parcels in Glenburn Twp. for $78,000.

■ NEWREZ LLC, formerly known as New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Greenville, S.C., to TNT Foundations LLC, Oakland, N.J.; a property at 108 Sleepy Hollow Road, Clarks Summit, for $167,500.

■ Thomas J. and Christine Chamberlain to Terry L. Yarbrough; a property at 609 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $305,000.

■ Bridgette D. Gawrys and Ethan Cannella, Clarks Summit, to Juan P. Narvaez, Scranton; a property at 301-303 Aswell Court, Scranton, for $65,720.

■ Annette M. Rice, Waverly Twp., to William Scott and Anna Casey Lynett, Shavertown; a property at 110 Overlook Road, Waverly Twp., for $342,000.

■ Timothy J. and Rachel L. Kopp, Clarks Green, to Brian J. and Marie Fitch, Scranton; a property at 210 Green St., Clarks Green, for $220,000.

■ Janice Stratton and Joann Swift, co-executors of the estate of Arlene Klien, to Michael B. Walley, Clarks Summit; a property at on Newton Road, Newton Twp., for $158,500.

■ Bobalou Properties LLC, Clarks Summit, to LCG3 Prop­er­ties LLC, 301 Schoolside Drive, Throop; a property in Clarks Summit, for $225,000.

■ Mark M. Jurkowitz, executor of the estate of Gloria Jurkowitz, Scranton, to Michael Steven Freidlin, Clarks Summit; a property at 550 Clay Ave., Scranton, for $98,500.

■ William J. and Annette M. Maslar to Charles J. Herman and Kristine M. Gillott; a property at 5 East View Drive, Scott Twp., for $145,900.

■ Michael P. and Judy Mendola to the Marianne Lukus Grantor Trust; a property at 116 Kim­berly Circle, Clarks Summit, for $346,900.

■ Michael Kacer, Cary, North Carolina, to Justin and Sarah Huse, Clarks Summit; a property at 907 S. Valley Ave., Throop, for $131,500.

■ Joseph A. and Eva Polizzi, Clarks Summit, to Callaghan Shea, Scranton; a property at 422 Clark Ave., Clarks Summit, for $176,000.

■ Joseph and Ruth Griggs to Richard J. Jr. and Sandra L. Albright; a property in Newton Twp., for $50,000.

■ Stephen B. and Nancy S. Lampman, Clarks Summit, to Salvatore and Floriana Adragna, Clarks Summit; a property at 106 Hemlock Drive, Clarks Summit, for $175,000.

■ Andres P. Nelson, individually, and 110 Layton LLC, South Abington Twp., to HLS1 LLC, South Abington Twp.; two parcels at 110 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., for $325,000.

■ Kenneth D. and Shirley L. Morris, Clarks Summit, to Thomas L. Hill, Clarks Summit; a property at 403 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit, for $140,000.

■ Dave and Ilena Koehler, Clarks Summit, to Providencia LLC; a property at 151 School St., Scranton, for $52,500.

■ James H. and Kimberly J. Pierson, Lackawanna County, to Killiany Properties LLC, Lackawanna County; four parcels in Scott Twp. for $630,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Gerald and Debbie Prazych, South Abington Twp.; a property at 60 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $345,000.

■ JBAS Realty LLC, Jessup, to Keystone Community Resources Inc., Clarks Summit; two parcels at 236-238 Penn Ave., Scranton, for $641,500.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ June Crisp, Scott Twp., v. Phillip Crisp, Scott Twp.; married May 1, 2007; Theresa J. Malski-Pezak, attorney.

■ Catherine Devine, South Abington Twp., v. Scott Prebich, South Abington Twp.; married July 1, 2006; Nancy M. Barrasse, attorney.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Richard Salvatore Kokas and Alyssa Lyn Tiberi, both of Scott Twp.

■ James Robert Phillips, Dalton, and Jennifer Suprick, Factoryville.

ARD

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

■ Damien Paul Kaminski, 44, 71 Koehler Hill Road, Scott Twp., stopped June 9, 2018, by Scott Twp. police.

ESTATES FILED

■ Vincenzo Campo, also known as James Joseph Campo, James J. Campo Sr., James J. Campo, 86 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to John V. Campo, 3703 Swallowtail Drive, Morgantown, W.Va.

■ Laura Solfanelli, 950 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to David Solfanelli, 259 S. Keyser Ave., Old Forge.

■ Vivian P. Miller, 53 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Delilah A. Miller, 1934 Layton Road, Scott Twp.

■ Michael J. Sembrat, 370 Lane St., Jessup, letters of administration to Marlene Franquiz, P.O. Box 88, La Plume Twp.