MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Nathan Wnuk, Scott Twp., and Anna Krajewski, Mayfield.

■ James Patrick Foley and Dawn Ranae Foley, both of Scott Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ 427 Gravel Pond Holdings to John J. and Elizabeth K. Mercuri; a property at 427 Gravel Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $525,000.

■ James and Darlene Barrett, Clarks Summit, to J&M PA Properties LLC, Staten Island, N.Y.; a property on Green Ridge Street, Scranton, for $110,000.

■ Ronald C. and Amy Garrison to Jonathan P. and Rebecca L. Santarsiero; a property at 218 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton, for $185,000.

■ Marie A. Littell, Clarks Summit, to Debra A. Ellsworth, Clarks Summit; a property at 65 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $219,500.

■ John H. Scott Jr., Clarks Summit, to Thomas H. and Barbara M. Matthews, Moosic; a property at 1032 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, for $144,000.

■ R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Patrick and Kathleen Doherty, Scranton; a property in South Abington Twp. for $102,500.

■ Paul Eugene George, Scott Twp., to Timothy and Yvonne Warnock, Nicholson Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $148,400.

■ William T. and Bridget B. Mickere, Waverly, to James Marzolino, Lackawanna County; a property in Waverly Twp. for $275,000.

■ Joseph R. Lolacono Jr., also known as Joseph R. Loiacono Jr., and Cheryl J. Lolacono, also known as Cheryl J. Loiacono, to Walter P. Rosengrant Jr. and Bonnie J. Frazier, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property in Benton Twp. for $238,680.

■ Michael Ziemer, Medina, Ohio, to Karen S. Lemery, Morgantown, W.Va.; a property in Clarks Summit for $32,000.

■ Clayton and Rebecca A. Jacobs, North Abington Twp., to John M. III and Victoria Jordan, Carbondale; a property at 103 Bonnie Road, North Abington Twp., for $190,000.

■ Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $30,000.

■ Robert A. and Deborah A. Archibald, Clarks Summit, to Brian and Jennifer Moran, Scranton; a property at 112 Leland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $205,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Margaret C. Rafter, 186 Decker Road, North Abington Twp., letters testamentary to John Edward Rafter, same address.

■ Susan Bond, also known as Susan M. Bond, 59 Lake Winola Road, West Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Mari Hendershot, 101 Weatherby Road, P.O. Box 469, Dalton.

■ Carol Bartholme, 1936 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Neil Bartholme, 1932 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit.