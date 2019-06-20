Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Matthew George Vacendak and Alyssa Louise Mallory, both of Dalton.

■ Aaron John Goodenough and Alexis Helena Barcia, both of Dalton.

■ Mario Anthony Bevilacqua and Ashley Elizabeth Pietrowski, both of Waverly Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Joshua Alexander Jacks to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.; a property at 48 Wyndham Road, Unit 48, South Abington Twp., for $274,000.

■ National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to James A. and Linda Specht; a property at 48 Wyndham Road, Unit 48, South Abington Twp., for $274,000.

■ Joan M. Walsh, Jennifer and Rodney Sedillo, Florida, to Eric L. and Christina L. Boylan, South Abington Twp.; a property at 206 Leach Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $159,500.

■ Timothy W. and Jennifer S. Hayner to Kevin and Melinda Vinson; a property at 606 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $245,000.

■ Ryan and Karina Sheehan, Clarks Summit, to Matthew A. and Kathryn DeVivo, Lackawanna County; a property at 810 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit, for $220,000.

■ Jan C. and Christina W. Charnitski, South Abington Twp., to James T. Lyons, South Abington Twp.; two parcels in Scranton for $150,000.

■ Norman N. and Arlene L. Gevanthor, Waverly Twp., to Tung Du and Nhan Tran, South Abington Twp.; a property at 106 Old Field Road, Waverly Twp., for $575,000.

■ Larry and Patricia Wolyniak, executors of the estate of Faye E. James, Lackawanna County, to Adam and Emma C. Spittel Smith, Old Forge; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $147,290.

■ Yoohun and Boyoung Chang to Andrew and Meghan L. Sucheski; a property at 815 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit, for $164,500.

■ Sarah Deutchman and Paul Walker, Clarks Summit, to Julie Wiese and Collin Maina, Scranton; a property at 308 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit, for $146,280.

■ U.S. Bank National Association to Tina Cost, Dalton; a property at 714 Kossuth St., Throop, for $33,500.

■ Mu Lihua and Jun Ling, Moreno Valley, Calif., to Dhruvrajsinh and Swati Raol, Scranton; a property at 1002 Circle Green Drive, South Abington Twp., for $420,000.

■ Lawrence W. and Judith M. Kennedy, Clarks Summit, to Hilary J. Muldoon, Rumson, N.J.; a property at 903 Poplar St., Clarks Summit, for $189,000.

■ Robert G. and Marian M. Castner, Scott Twp., to Timothy W. Cleveland, Scranton; a property at 32 Grandview Drive, Scott Twp., for $226,804.

■ John D. Sabia, South Abington Twp., to Warren and Lori Raker, South Abington Twp.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $116,000.

■ Jeannine McKnight to Ryan and Karina O. Sheehan; two parcels in Waverly Twp. for $350,000.

■ Vincenzo and Shayna Cicco, also known as Shayna Bartlett, Scranton, to Corky’s Garden Path Greenhouse LLC; a property at State Route 347, Scott Twp., for $195,000.

■ Ryan J. and Carissa Butler, South Abington Twp., to Richard Bisignani, Carbondale; a property at 3 Hunts Court, South Abington Twp., for $124,000.

■ Dawn Baldassari Albert and Mia Cara Baldassari, Dunmore, to Bonnie Woodruff, Clarks Summit; a property at 1506 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, for $130,000.

■ James A. and Linda S. Specht, South Abington Twp., to Marisa L. Pell, Scranton; a property at 102 Meadow Creek Road, South Abington Twp., for $281,500.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Andrew Lengel, 118 N. Lackawanna Trail, Dalton; $17,261.03.

■ Millers Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $798.78.

■ Millers Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $22,543.38.

■ Cory Dennebaum, 2328 Cherry Hill Road, Clarks Summit; $18,773.94.

■ Christopher Summerhill, 10028 Bridge Lane, Clarks Summit; $1,776.96.

■ Olde Milwaukee Cafe Bakery, 2613 Milwaukee Road, Clarks Summit; $6,932.95.

■ Heath G. Goldstein, individually and as vice president of 1st Financial Investments Inc., 83 Abington Gardens Drive, South Abington Twp.; $1,193.36.

■ James P. Granville Jr., 13 Hon Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,400.04.

■ Western AG Enterprises Inc., 28 Susan Drive, Scott Twp.; $16,399.88.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

■ Eugene D. and Colleen Harasym, 140 Clarkson Road, Benton Twp.; $298,919.40.

■ Abdalla A. and Jennifer L. Sholi, 514 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Twp.; $19,110.02.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Donald G. Conway, Clark Summit, v. Susan Conway, Carbondale; married in May 1992 in Taylor; pro se.

ESTATES FILED

■ Mary Lee Haglin, 705 Salisbury Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Steven A. Haglin, same address.

■ Dominic J. Jacobino, 1803 Farr St., Scranton, letters of administration to Amy Fiorillo, 1000 Summit Hill, Clarks Summit.

■ Shirley Cosner, 1726 Forest Acres Drive, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Sharon Kelly, 5311 Jessamine Lane, Orlando, Fla.

■ John Robert Thomas, 321 Warren St., Scranton, letters testamentary to James F. Thomas, 205 Barry Drive, Clarks Summit.

■ Constance R. Hughes, also known as Constance R. Pasquarelli, 1004 Chapin Drive, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Lynne M. Girard, same address.