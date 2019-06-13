Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ David Wiktor Smith and Rebekah Lynn Kane, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Susan Marilyn Meyer and Carol Ann Van Wie, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Grace Catherine Brier, Clarks Summit, and Johnathon Daniel Howard, Washington, D.C.

■ Garry Michael Fornes, Archbald, and Heather Renee Hall, South Abington Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Kirstie Seymour-Kerekes, Jessup, v. Brad Seymour, Clarks Summit; married on July 20, 2015, in Scranton; Paul J. Walker, attorney.

■ Gavin Davis, Clarks Summit, v. Lindsay Davis, Lackawanna County; married on Aug. 30, 2014, in Reeders; Marissa McAndrew, attorney.

■ Tanya L. Miller, Clarks Sum­mit, v. Daniel C. Miller, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 18, 1990, in Lackawanna County, Johanna L. Gelb, attorney.

■ Jennifer Pawleshyn, Clarks Summit, v. Rachael Smith, Ocala, Fla.; married Sept. 5, 2017, in Clarks Summit; pro se.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Citizens Savings Bank, Clarks Summit, Scott Staniszewski, Waymart; a property at 1260 Reynolds Ave., Taylor, for $25,000.

■ Jerry J. and Kay L. Dugas to Eric J. Wallace; a property at 143 Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp., for $770,000.

■ E. Lorraine Daniels, Dalton, to Benjamin Kalmanowicz, Clarks Summit; a property at 214 Miles St., Dalton, for $115,000.

■ Stephen T. Stalter, South Abington Twp., to Daniel Chatsaz, South Abington Twp.; a property at 66 Abington Gardens Drive, South Abington Twp., for $147,000.

■ Victor and Sandra Cormier, Ashby, Mass., to Louis and Linda Torres, Saddle Brook Twp., N.J.; a property at 121 Burcher St., South Abington Twp., for $190,000.

■ Richard L. Pasqualichio and Mary Ann Orr, Dunmore; Susan Bonsick, Clarks Summit, to John Jr. and Linda Baldauff, Dunmore; a property at 411 Second St., Dunmore, for $93,000.

■ Roger F. Lloyd, South Abington Twp., to Thomas Chickey, Old Forge; a property at 405 Scott St., South Abington Twp., for $40,500.

■ Edmund J. and Darlene Carr, Clarks Summit, to Michael C. Lahey, Scranton; a property at 745 Newton Road, Scranton, for $90,000.

■ Brandon A. Meyers to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.; a property at 312 Clark St., Clarks Green, for $209,500.

■ National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Ryan E. and Rachel N. Hardhbarger; a property at 312 Clark St., Clarks Green, for $209,500.

■ Diane Nish, Roaring Brook Twp., to Paul Rogan and Sandra Gonzales, West Pittston; a property at 116 Lansdowne Ave., Clarks Summit, for $179,900.

■ Kimberly and David Button, West Abington Twp., to Matthew Santiago and Anastasia Zabski, Bronx, N.Y.; a property at 51 Stanton Town Road, West Abington Twp., for $50,000.

■ Papp Real Estate Holding LLC, Clarks Summit, to Kevin Thomas and Billie Jolene Cusworth, Clarks Summit; a property at 201 Florence St., Clarks Summit, for $175,000.

■ Michael Robert Gower, executor of the estate of Joan M. Gower, and Sharon Marie Mus­ser, executrix of the estate of Joan M. Gower, and Sharon Marie Musser, individually, Scran­ton, to Joseph T. Jr. and Liza Williams, South Abington Twp.; two parcels at 2323 Comegys Ave., Scranton, for $70,000.

■ Debra A. Davis, Clarks Sum­mit, to Eric J. Hogdson, Billings, Mont.; a property at 4 Lakeside Commons, South Abington Twp., for $183,000.

■ Glenmaura Commons L.P., Moosic, to George Abdalla and Jennifer Frey, Clarks Summit, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 2003 Robinson Close, Moosic, for $270,000.

■ Samuel B. Healy, co-trustee of the S.B. Healy Revocable Living Trust, Brett Hollister Healy, also known as Brett Healy, and George Christopher Healy, also known as Christo­pher Healy, now or formerly of Waverly Twp., to John J. Scan­dale, Plymouth Meeting; a property at 330 Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp., for $351,703.88.

■ Jerry and Ellie Ann Kauf­man, Mooresville, N.C., to Connollys Warehouse LLC; a property in North Abington Twp. for $75,000.

■ Matthew Ryan and Jessica Doncses, Factoryville, to Kyle Andrew and Sara Woodbridge Springer, Quakertown; a property at 222 Holly Road, Benton Twp., for $442,500.

■ Robert C. and Barbara Lee Strangfeld, Clarks Summit, to Sara E. Coleman, Pennsylvania; a property at 133 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, for $212,954.

■ Tung K. Du and Nhan Tran, and Hung M. La, South Abington Twp., to Sean and Krystal Mas­sey, Pennsylvania; a property at 228 Maggies Road, South Abing­ton Twp., for $315,000.

■ Kenneth and Linda Powell, Scott Twp., to Sri Sandeep Babu Dronavalli and Sasmi Krishna Bolla, Scranton; a property at 124 Falcon Lane, Archbald, for $360,000.

■ Patrick and Pia Ongteco McLaine, Elmhurst, J. Paul and Mari Murphy, Clarks Summit, Margaret M. and Patrick J. McLaine, Dunmore, to Route 690 Partners LLC, Scranton; a property in Moscow for $60,000.

■ John and Susan Schulken, Indiatlantic, Fla., to Jeffrey Mon­tagna and Lindsay C. Morton, South Abington Twp.; a property at 219 Carpenter Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $544,000.

■ Kevin R. Grebas, executor of the estate Helen Kleha, Scranton, to Sean McCormack, South Abington Twp.; a property at 17 Wurtz Ave., Scranton, for $32,000.

■ Scranton Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., Scranton, to Daniel J. Angstadt, Clarks Summit; a property at 316 Summit Ave., Clarks Summit, for $205,000.

■ Misty S. Duchnik, now by marriage Misty S. Kosak, and Walter Kosak, South Abington Twp., to Joshua H. Montross, Dallas; two parcels at 901 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., for $130,000.

■ Will and Mallory Griggs, Benton Twp., to Alicia May Reid, Benton Twp.; a property in Benton Twp. for $127,200.

■ Karen Seamans, also known as Karen Lucey, to Lloyd Ebersole; three parcels in Benton Twp. for $270,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Michael S. Masich, 706 Lilac Lane, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Joan Masich, same address.

■ Sheila Russo, also known as Sheila J. Russo, 1312 Farr St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Anthony O. Russo, 1668 Lisa Lane, Clarks Summit.

■ Laurence M. Davidow, also known as Laurence Myer Davidow, 123 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Gloria C. Davidow, same address, and Robert L. Davidow, Apt. 401N, 2100 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Fla.

■ Pauline Wiorkowski, 56 Kita Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Michelle Jones, 549 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp.

LAWSUITS

■ Kendall Murphy and Alnesha Griffin, 439 Stipp Court, Scranton, v. Daniel C. Kazmierski, 1205 Longview Tier, Clarks Summit, seeking an amount in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs, which is in excess of the amount requiring compulsory arbitration, under the applicable statutes of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the rules of court, together with interest and cost of suit, on five counts; plaintiffs also request an award of punitive damages due to the outrageous conduct and reckless indifference of the defendant, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident on or about May 29, 2018, around 1:45 p.m., while traveling east on Moosic Street; O’Malley, Harris, Durkin & Perry PC, attorneys.

■ Richard J. Musti, 1623 Birch St., Scranton, v. Richard A. Sewell, 34 Eastview Drive, Scott Twp., Pennsylvania American Water, a division of American Water Works Co. Inc., 2699 Stafford Ave., Scranton, and American Water Works Co. Inc., 1 Water St., Camden, N.J., seeking in excess of the Lackawanna County arbitration limits, plus interest and costs on two counts, for injuries suffered July 20 in an automobile accident at Birch Street and South Irving Avenue, Scranton; Paul T. Oven, attorney.

ARD

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

■ James D. Walker, 32, 214 Beynon Drive, Clarks Green, stopped Sept. 9 by Clarks Summit police.

STATE TAX LIEN

■ Global Risk Management LLC, Attn: Gil Murray, 101 Mar­caby Lane, Clarks Summit; $2,930.89.