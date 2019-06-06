Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Kevin Fitzgerald McCormick and Emilia Emilova Raynova, both of Clarks Summit.

• Steven Henry Bosworth and Norma Elizabeth Galaise, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Robert Guzzi, as executor of the estate of Josephine Guzzi, Dalton, to Christopher Oyede; a property at 107 Stone Crest Circle, South Abington Twp., for $310,000.

■ Denise E. Rader, South Abington Twp., to Kathleen L. Mussari, South Abington Twp.; a property at 51 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $222,000.

■ Adolf and Norca R. Riedl, Greentown, to William T. Jones II, South Abington Twp.; a property at 4014-4016 Pondview Drive, South Abington Twp., for $256,250.

■ Erin L. Haas, executrix of the estate of Catherine M. Loughney, Waverly Twp., to Laureen H. Sheypuk, Scranton; a property at 123 Park Drive, Waverly Twp., for $310,000.

■ R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Thomas Gregory and Grace Doherty Hillebrand, Clarks Summit; a property in South Abington Twp. for $102,500.

■ Bertha, Daniel H. and Mary J. Baranowski; Sandra A. and Jos­eph J. Pagnani; Susan L. and F. Craig Baptist to Timothy Radze­lovage and Paula Yunko, Old Forge; a property at State Route 4013, West Abington Twp., for $165,000.

■ Samuel P. II and Kimberly B. Dennison, Florida, to Matthew E. Heimlich; a property at 41 Abing­ton Gardens, South Abing­ton Twp., for $108,500.

■ Barbara L. McGee to Frank and Theresa Marciano, Waverly Twp.; a property at 224 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, for $68,000.

■ Eric J. and Tara Lyn Wallace, Newton Twp., to Sarah D. and Adam Stella, Plains Twp.; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $282,500.

■ James B. and Linda A. Hen­kelman, Clarks Summit, to Ken­neth H. and Jennifer T. Tomczyk, Mountain Top; a property at 1118 Oakmont Road, Clarks Summit, for $372,500.

■ Miguel A. Gabriel, Lacka­wan­na County, to Jason and Chelsea Mathews, Lackawanna County; a property at 304 Gor­don Drive, Clarks Green, for $160,000.

■ Alec J. Sewatsky, Roaring Brook Twp., to Patrick William Egan, Clarks Summit; a property at 1116 Green Ridge St., Scran­ton, for $66,500.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Thomas P. Comerford and Rebecca A. Robbins, 12 Over­look Road, Clarks Summit; $7,616.22.

■ Roy J. Decresenza, 7 Country Club Road, Scott Twp.; $1,670.14.

■ OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $3.486.14.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:

■ Brandon Lee Heaton, 1157 Old Trail Road, Apt. C, Clarks Summit; $3,442.50.