MARRIAGE LICENSES
• Kevin Fitzgerald McCormick and Emilia Emilova Raynova, both of Clarks Summit.
• Steven Henry Bosworth and Norma Elizabeth Galaise, both of Clarks Summit.
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
• Robert Guzzi, as executor of the estate of Josephine Guzzi, Dalton, to Christopher Oyede; a property at 107 Stone Crest Circle, South Abington Twp., for $310,000.
■ Denise E. Rader, South Abington Twp., to Kathleen L. Mussari, South Abington Twp.; a property at 51 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $222,000.
■ Adolf and Norca R. Riedl, Greentown, to William T. Jones II, South Abington Twp.; a property at 4014-4016 Pondview Drive, South Abington Twp., for $256,250.
■ Erin L. Haas, executrix of the estate of Catherine M. Loughney, Waverly Twp., to Laureen H. Sheypuk, Scranton; a property at 123 Park Drive, Waverly Twp., for $310,000.
■ R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Thomas Gregory and Grace Doherty Hillebrand, Clarks Summit; a property in South Abington Twp. for $102,500.
■ Bertha, Daniel H. and Mary J. Baranowski; Sandra A. and Joseph J. Pagnani; Susan L. and F. Craig Baptist to Timothy Radzelovage and Paula Yunko, Old Forge; a property at State Route 4013, West Abington Twp., for $165,000.
■ Samuel P. II and Kimberly B. Dennison, Florida, to Matthew E. Heimlich; a property at 41 Abington Gardens, South Abington Twp., for $108,500.
■ Barbara L. McGee to Frank and Theresa Marciano, Waverly Twp.; a property at 224 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, for $68,000.
■ Eric J. and Tara Lyn Wallace, Newton Twp., to Sarah D. and Adam Stella, Plains Twp.; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $282,500.
■ James B. and Linda A. Henkelman, Clarks Summit, to Kenneth H. and Jennifer T. Tomczyk, Mountain Top; a property at 1118 Oakmont Road, Clarks Summit, for $372,500.
■ Miguel A. Gabriel, Lackawanna County, to Jason and Chelsea Mathews, Lackawanna County; a property at 304 Gordon Drive, Clarks Green, for $160,000.
■ Alec J. Sewatsky, Roaring Brook Twp., to Patrick William Egan, Clarks Summit; a property at 1116 Green Ridge St., Scranton, for $66,500.
STATE TAX LIENS
■ Thomas P. Comerford and Rebecca A. Robbins, 12 Overlook Road, Clarks Summit; $7,616.22.
■ Roy J. Decresenza, 7 Country Club Road, Scott Twp.; $1,670.14.
■ OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $3.486.14.
BENCH WARRANT
Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:
■ Brandon Lee Heaton, 1157 Old Trail Road, Apt. C, Clarks Summit; $3,442.50.