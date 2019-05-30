Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Pauline J. Earl, Moorestown, N.J., to Jason E. Johnson, Clarks Summit; a property at 305 Brighten Drive, Clarks Green, for $161,120.

• Keystone College, La Plume, to Darren and Lisa Maria, Factoryville; two parcels in Benton Twp. for $105,700.

• LSF9 Master Participation Trust, per attorney in fact, Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, to Paul H. Coleman, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Benton Twp. for $30,000.

• James Allen and Tina Lanai Green, Clarks Summit, to Arun Puthusseril; a property at 311 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $161,000.

• Bomir Inc. to Charmaine Kerr, Clarks Summit; a property at 531 N. Irving Ave., Scranton, for $78,500.

• Renee L. Regan and Terry A. Schroeder, co-successor trustees of the Bob E. and Gladys E. Schroeder revocable living trust, Clarks Green, to Michael A. Kalteski, Scranton; a property at 402 Park Ave., Clarks Green, for $205,000.

• The estate of Angelo Soprano, per Mark P. McAndrew, Lackawanna County sheriff, to Diane and Joseph Hughes, Lori and Warren Raker; a property at 14008 Spring Drive, Newton Twp., for $105,000.

• Aaron Hufford and Lucy Hufford, both of Clarks Summit, to Duane S. and Suzanne E. White, South Abington Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $125,000.

• Eugene J. Pivovarnik and Annette E. Pivovarnik, also known as Annette Pivovarnik, by her power of attorney, Eugene J. Pivovarnik, Clarks Summit, and Annette E. Pivovarnik, also known as Annette Pivovarnik, by her power of attorney, Kimberly Ann Butaitas, Milford, to Joshua Hughes, Scranton; a property on North Sumner Avenue, Scranton, for $40,000.

• Stephen Spillar, Lackawanna County, to Walter and Misty Kosak, Pennsylvania; a property at 214 Sunnyside Ave., South Abington Twp., for $156,000.

• Markus Anttila, South Abing­ton Twp., and Charles M. and Xue Ming Yu, Erie; a property at 2 Waterford Road, Building 18, South Abington Twp., for $168,000.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• James B. and Gloria J. Vasky, 821 Layton Road, South Abington Twp.; $10,263.84.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Panes Et Pisces LLC, trading as Fish Window Cleaning, 401 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.; $1,489.29.

• Lackawanna Janitorial Service Corp., 202 Midway Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,142.39.

ESTATES FILED

• Mark P. Roe, 224 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Christopher Roe, 747 Constitution Drive, Suite 100, Exton.

• Paul Dubee, 184 Carey Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Judith Manasek, 800 Hudson St., Mayfield.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Robert Stanley Nemetz and Kathleen Anne Lewis, both of Scott Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Shannon Pelaez, Clarks Summit, v. Oscar Pelaez Leon; married Aug. 14, 2009, in Stroudsburg; pro se.

• Nancy Caldwell, Clarks Sum­mit, v. John Norcross, Clarks Summit; married June 27, 1981, in Rhode Island; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

• Charles Pompey, Roaring Brook Twp., v. Hydie Pompey, Roaring Brook Twp.; married Oct. 14, 2017, in Clarks Summit; Corey James Eagen, attorney.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:

• Tina Tuttle, 1544 Falls Road, Clarks Summit; $2,950.62.

ARD

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Jacob Carl McAndrew, 27, 1128 W. Elm St., Scranton, stopped May 19, 2017, by South Abington Twp. police.