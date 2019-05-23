Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Nicole Marie O’Malley and Aaron John Shapiro, both of South Abington Twp.

• Kathleen Marie Noone and Reid Douglas Holcomb, both of Dalton.

• Matthew Richard Jones, South Abington Twp., and Lindsey Courtright, Scranton.

• Samuel J. Prisco and Tara Kathleen Donnelly, both of Clarks Summit.

• John P. O’Boyle, Dunmore, and Mary Jo Walsh, Clarks Summit.

• Albert T. Valashinas, Clarks Summit, and Debra A. Barborek, Pittston.

• Andrew Layton Krowiak, Clarks Green, and Gabrielle Anina Giombetti, Scranton.

• Jeffrey Michael Costanzo and Erin Elizabeth Walker, both of Clarks Summit.

• Robert John Hopkins III and Molly Anne Pfeiffer, both of Dalton.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Lisa Akulonis, West Abing­ton Twp., v. George P. Akulonis, West Abington Twp.; married Oct. 13, 1984, in Lackawanna County; Paul A. Kelly Jr., attorney.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Margaret A. and Michael J. Vazquez, Clarks Summit, to Jacqueline Emlaw, Old Forge; a property at 127 Third St., Old Forge, for $82,000.

• Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, as trustee for Residential Accredit Loans Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla., to Silesia Property Group LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 915 W. Elm St., Scranton, for $40,500.

• Robert F. Brembs, executor of the estate of Rosemarie Moriarity, Scott Twp., to Wayne Hassel, Scranton; a property in Scott Twp. for $153,000.

• Gene E. and Barbara Goldenziel, Naples, Fla., to Ankur Shah and Tejal Mehta, Covington Twp.; a property at 1012 Victoria Lane, Waverly Twp., for $457,500.

• Margaret S. Mitchell, Clarks Summit, to Carissa Boisey and Michele Luongo, Scranton; a property at 113 Roberts Way, South Abington Twp., for $237,000.

• Patrick Frank Pasqualichio, South Abington Twp., to Carissa K. Wrightson, South Abington Twp.; a property at 38 Waterford Road, South Abington Twp., for $165,240.

• Susan M. and Robert A. Segarra, Clarks Summit, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, to Jingham Cai, Scranton; a property at 107 Junction Ave., Clarks Summit, for $159,900.

• Cloverleaf Developers LLC, Archbald, to Anne Gallagher, South Abington Twp.; a property at 129 Forest Drive, Archbald, for $249,000.

• James R. and Cynthia A. Colman, Clarks Summit, to Fenton Properties LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 1033 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, for $131,000.

• Sahell T. Bagheri and Maryam Afshar, South Abington Twp., to Hawk Enterprise LLC, Clarks Green; a property at 21 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., for $133,000.

• ECAL Associates LP, Waverly Twp., to George W. III and Sheryl Edwards, Greenfield Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $123,900.

• John Smargiassi Jr., Scott Twp., to Jeremy Greco, Scott Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $45,000.

• Charles R. Kleckler, Lacka­wanna County, to Hampton Street Holdings LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 728 Hampton St., Scranton, for $25,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Seymour J. Weissberger, 201 N. Main St., Taylor, letters testamentary to Stephen J. Weissberger, 510 Old Colony Road, Clarks Summit.

• Jeanne Gardier, 1660 Falls Road, Newton Twp., letters testamentary to Michael Beck, 1617 Davinci Lane, Clarks Summit.

• Wesley J. Dion, also known as Wesley Jerome Dion, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Marcia Dion Loughman, 201 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp.

LAWSUIT

• Wilma and Arlin Demming, 23 Demming Drive, Scott Twp., v. Evelyn Thurston, 109 Kodish Mountain Lane, Nicholson, seeking in excess of $50,000 on two counts, for injuries suffered June 20, 2017, in an automobile accident on Business Route 6, Dickson City; Bruce S. Zero, attorney.