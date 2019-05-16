Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Craig Aaron Brindza and Katherine Ann Grow, both of South Abington Twp.

• Stacy Lee Connor, Clifford Twp., and Matthew Benjamin Lewis, Dalton.

• Lindsay Gifford, Peckville, and Brandon Joseph Kromko, South Abington Twp.

• Janelle Amber Spohn and Brandon Gerard Tunis, both of Scott Twp.

• John Andrew Walker and Michelle Na Miao, both of Waverly.

• Roland Joseph Warrick Jr. and Tammi Louise Way, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Kenneth and Linda Powell, Scott Twp., to John and Fallon Plis; a property at 610 Wisteria Drive, Moosic, for $50,000.

• Michael T. and Ruth A. Eck, Lackawanna County, to Patrick A. and Tshaiya Gibbons, Lackawanna County; two parcels at 414 Scott Road, South Abington Twp., for $141,000.

• Francis and Theresa Marciano, Waverly Twp., to Kyle Hosier and Makayla M. McCauley, Clarks Summit, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 110 N. Washington St., Taylor, for $151,500.

• Michael Nicholas, Ransom Twp., to Kevin D. Bird, Scranton; a property in Ransom Twp. for $90,000.

• Jeanine Gable, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Nolan and Sarah Schmidt, Susquehanna County; a property at 209 Church St., Dalton, for $118,000.

• Khaleel and Ayesha Shaikh, South Abington Twp., to Sean P. Welenc, Scranton; a property at 719 N. Abington Road, Waverly Twp., for $226,750.

• Paul S. and Ann Marie Lameo, Eynon, Brock and JoAnn Lameo, Old Forge, and Paul W. and Laura Lameo, Summit, N.J., to Prental 2 LLC, Clarks Summit; a property in Throop for $229,000.

• Frank H. Hoban, also known as Frank X. Hoban, as trustee of the Frank H. Hoban, also known as Frank X. Hoban Revocable Trust, Delray Beach, Fla., to Victor and Sheila Kochmer, Factoryville; a property at 105 Stone Crest Circle, South Abington Twp., for $352,500.

• Joanne and Timothy Farley to Aaron and Stacy Nivert; a property at 105 Waverly Circle, Waverly Twp., for $430,000.

• Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., Clarks Summit, to James M. and Kathleen P. Munley, South Abington Twp.; a property at 113 Cobblestone Lane, South Abington Twp., for $496,975.43.

• Passionist Nuns of Clarks Summit, Pa., formerly known as Passionist Nuns of Dunmore, Clarks Summit, to John F. Jr. and Teresita S. Patackas, Tunk­hannock; a property at 631 Grif­fin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $60,000.

• Scott A. and Jennifer Burr, by their agent, Diana Orr, Glen­burn Twp., to Cartus Financial Corp.; two parcels in Glenburn Twp. for $453,000.

• Cartus Financial Corp. to Edward M. and Meagan K. Del­sole; two parcels in Glenburn Twp. for $453,000.

• J. Ward and Bridget A. Fitz­patrick, Clarks Summit, to Mat­thew Ryan and Cassie Helene Walsh, Scranton; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $369,000.

• Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Carlyn Brook and Phillip Alan Carper; a property at 2790 Dark Region Road, Ransom Twp., for $236,500.

ESTATES FILED

• Edward Snell, 1616 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., letters of administration to Deb­orah A. Snell, 421A Powell Ave., Clarks Summit.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Jill Callejas, South Abington Twp., v. Gregory Justave, Clarks Summit; married July 10, 2014, in Connecticut; Barbara J. O’Hara, attorney.

• Renee Ann Arday, Clarks Summit, v. Benjamin Scott Arday, Clarks Summit; married Oct. 22, 2011, in Clearfield; William P. Opiel Jr., attorney.

• Caroline L. Maloney, Clarks Green, v. Quinn M. Maloney, Dunmore; married Sept. 9, 2017, in Clarks Green; Corinne E. Thiel, attorney.

STATE TAX LIEN

• Telecommunication Enterprises Inc., 1527 Layton Road, Scott Twp.; $5,964.45.