MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Michelle Lynn Church and Andrew John Church, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• John Roy Thompson, as trustee of the John Roy Thompson trust, Clarks Summit, to Joseph J. Cheslick and Meagan Pryor, Clarks Summit; a property at Newton Ransom Boulevard, Newton Twp., for $90,000.

• Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Gina Cost and Mike Kersavage, Clarks Summit; a property at 101 Sunset Drive, North Abington Twp., for $50,082.

• Elite Property Exchange LLC, Waverly Twp., to Brande L. Ambagais, Dunmore; a property at 1120 Marion St., Blakely, for $64,000.

• Margaret Zosulis, executrix of the estate of James P. Hill, Clarks Summit, to Joseph C. and Carol L. Ross, Factoryville; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $107,500.

• David and Ilena Koehler, Clarks Summit, to W3B LLC; a property at 1021 Fellows St., Scranton, for $56,500.

• Michael A.F. and Kristen M. Rizzo to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc.; a property at 112 Fox Run Circle, South Abington Twp., for $225,000.

• Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. to Gary S. Griffin, Christine Griffin and Michelle Griffin Burian, Ohio; a property at 112 Fox Run Circle, South Abington Twp., for $225,000.

• Ernest Dagata, Donald L. Sherwood, John F. Walsh and Peggy Clark to Why Be LLC; a property in Newton Twp. for $400,000.

• Christine Cohen to Logan and Mariah Davis; a property at 406 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $237,000.

• James D. and Suzanne Sanderson, Clarks Summit, to Alphonse and Thea M. Matrone, Clarks Summit; a property at 500 Park St., Olyphant, for $265,000.

• Susan Williams, Scranton, to Resnam Realty LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 654 Philo St., Scranton, for $35,000.

• Daniel and Cody Stanco, executors of the last will and testament of Margaret Lloyd, also known as Margaret Tina Lloyd, Margaret M. Lloyd, New­ton Twp.; and Cody Stanco, Dalton, to Jamie M. Johnson, Clarks Summit; a property at 13057 Lower Maple Drive, Newton Twp., for $154,000.

ESTATES FILED

• William A. Brojack, 350 Commerce Drive, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to David and William Brojack, same address.

• Salvatore Giresi, 173 Phillip St., Throop, letters testamentary to Thomas Kubus Jr., 166 Silver Maple Drive, Scott Twp.

• Shirley M. Zambor, also known as Shirley Zambor, 133 N. Gravel Pond Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Danita Ann Klime, same address; and Christopher J. Voveris, 138 Cedarwood Drive, Laflin.

• Loretta Simpson, 123 Cherry St., Dunmore, letters of administration to Jennifer Bronko, c/o Allied Services, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit.

ARDS

The following defendants were admitted to the ARD program for crimes other than driving under the influence:

• John E. Polando, 33, 433 Pear St., Scranton, arrested Oct. 22 by South Abington Twp. police for a DUI, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paul Charles Miller, 66, 206 Locust Drive, Dalton, arrested Sept. 12 by the Lackawanna County district attorney’s office for recklessly endangering another person.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Marylois M. Machler, South Abington Twp., v. Arthur H. Machler, South Abington Twp.; married June 8, 1994, in Dunmore; Donald W. Jensen, attorney.