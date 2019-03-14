Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Jordyn Nicole O’Leary, Scott Twp., and Cody Andrew Wheeler, Hampton, Va.

• Kevin P. Morris and Dawn Roxanne Stanley, both of Dalton.

• George Michael Kilzi, Waverly, and Marion Grace Doherty, Dunmore.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Toni M. Sargent, executrix of the estate of Robert J. Cummings; and Mary Ellen and Gary Burton, Newton Twp., to Michael L. and Heather N. Wince, Ransom Twp.; a property in Ransom Twp. for $150,000.

• Kenneth D. and Katharine Price to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., New Jersey; a property at 9135 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., for $349,500.

• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., New Jersey, to Lisa Armetta; a property at 9135 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., for $349,500.

• Michael Cottone and Christine Zelno, now by marriage Christine Cottone, Clarks Summit, to Krisztina Kethely, Clarks Summit; a property at 512 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit, for $170,000.

• David C. and Dena J. Maciak, Scott Twp., to Stephen William and Heidi Leeanne Peters, Clarks Summit; a property at 2429 Hickory Lane, Ransom Twp., for $255,000.

• Mary Ann Phillips, Lackawanna County, to Mayfield Realty Group LLC, Clarks Summit; parcels in Mayfield for $600,000.

• Mam Acres LP, South Abington Twp., to Marissa Conway and Matthew Langan, Scranton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property in South Abington Twp. for $45,000.

• David R. Petty and Kathleen P. Mariotti, now by marriage Kathleen P. Petty, South Abington Twp., to Cory and Colleen A. Simpson, Valrico, Fla.; a property at 502 Skyline Drive South, South Abington Twp., for $395,000.

• Leonard A. Wesolowski, Clarks Green, to Michael B. and Christine Cottone, Pennsylvania; a property at 303 Grayson Drive, Clarks Green, for $272,000.

• Claire R. Tedesco, Middletown, Conn., to Ling Tomaine, Moosic; a property in Clarks Summit for $308,000.

• R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., Waverly, to David R. and Lisa R. Atcherley; Newton Twp.; a property at Country Club Road, South Abington Twp., for $300,000.

• Georgette Stancavage, Puryear, Tenn., to Donna Strunk, Exeter; a property at 223 Fuller Road, Dalton, for $285,000.

• Goose Creek LLC, La Plume Twp., to Stephen F. Audritsh, South Abington Twp.; a property at 530 Sherwood Ave., Dunmore, for $253,000.

• Clarks Summit University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College of Pennsylvania, Baptist Bible Seminary, South Abington Twp., to R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., Waverly Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $300,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Marla Jones, South Abington Twp., v. William Jones, South Abington Twp.; married April 7, 2016, in Clarks Summit; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

• John Bruce Ruppenthal, 222 Holly Lane, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Letty W. Ruppenthal, same address.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Thomas Munley has issued the following bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:

• William Palermo, 124 Boyarsky Road, Scott Twp.; $2,363.25.