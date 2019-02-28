Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Paul J. Josephite, Benton Twp.; and Suzanne M. and Donald Saxton, Windsor, Vt., to Valerie Gruver, Laceyville; a property in Benton Twp. for $120,000.

• The Lavelle Family Trust, now known as the David Lavelle Family Trust, by Thomas J. and Mark David Lavelle, Clarks Green, to Elizabeth Ann Gasper, Eynon; a property at 500 Clinton St., Waverly Twp., for $240,000.

• Carlton S. Durr to Bradley R. and Desiree J. Stone; a property in Glenburn Twp. for $170,000.

• Keystone Community Resources Inc., Clarks Summit, to 1221 Pittston LLC; a property at 1221 Pittston Ave., Scranton, for $32,000.

• Carol L. Chisdak, South Abington Twp., to Jessica A. Potter, Scranton; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $90,000.

• EAS Realty Management LLC, Clarks Summit, to Thomas Joseph and Erin Burke, Moosic; a property at 406-408 S. Main St., Taylor, for $165,000.

• James Check, executor of the estate of Louise A. Check, South Abington Twp., to Phillip Gene and Kelly Ann Oriol, South Abington Twp.; a property at 404 Willow Lane, South Abington Twp., for $222,000.

• One to Build LLC, South Abington Twp., to Aaron Hufford and Bria Tinsley Worobey, Clarks Summit; a property at Leach Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $165,000.

LAWSUIT

• William Edwards IV, 54 Highland Ave., Factoryville, v. Charlie Rice, 1247 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, seeking an amount in excess of the arbitration limits of Lackawanna County plus interest and costs to which the plaintiff may be entitled, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident June 1, 2017, at Route 6 and South Abington Road, South Abington Twp.; Joseph G. Price and Paul T. Oven, attorneys.

ESTATES FILED

• Frances Emily LoRusso, Elmcroft Senior Living, 98 Sturges Road, Peckville, letters testamentary to Thomas LoRusso, 309 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit.

• Margaret Czarnecki, 200 Vassar Ave., Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Brian Joseph Czarnecki, same address; and Dean Alan Price, 222 Tunnell Road, Nicholson.

• William E. Sherman, 60 Locust Drive, West Abington Twp., letters of administration to Beverly Sherman, same address.

• Irene C. Boardman, 1709 Forest Acres Drive, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Nancy Madus, same address.

• Patricia L. Buck, also known as Patricia Lynn Buck, 7 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Brian G. Byrnes, 3 Greenridge Ave., Apt. B7, White Plains, N.Y., and Carolyn D. Direse, 10 Hillcrest Ave., Montvale, N.J.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Lori M. McCracken, Clarks Summit, v. Richard A. McCracken, Waymart; married on June 12, 2004, in Clarks Summit; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

ARD

The following defendant was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Anne Elizabeth Moore, 55, 3000 Guilford Ave., Baltimore, Md., stopped Oct. 16 by South Abington Twp. police.