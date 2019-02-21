Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DIVORCES SOUGHT

• David C. Maciak, Clarks Summit, v. Dena Jean Maciak, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 22, 1997, in Clarks Summit; Gregory S. Skibitsky Jr., attorney.

• Jessica Bachman, Clarks Summit, v. Benjamin Bachman, Clarks Summit; married on Aug. 30, 2008, in Pennsylvania; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

LAWSUIT

• Julianna Mary Rinaldi, 706 Wilson Court, Dickson City, v. Alec Jordan Sebastianelli, 5 Country Club Place, South Abington Twp.; seeking an amount in excess of $50,000, which exceeds the jurisdictional amount requiring arbitration referral under the Pennsylvania rules of civil procedure and the local rules of court, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident on July 4 at approximately 9:19 p.m. while traveling down Gino Merli Drive toward Main Street in Blakely; Brian J. Walsh, attorney.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Caleb Nikolas Fera and Donna Renee Sherman, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Joshua P., Jennifer, Brian K. and Tracy A. Murray, Scranton, to Kenneth Doolittle, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1346 St. Ann’s St., Scranton, for $165,000.

• S2W Property Management LLC, Tunkhannock, to Raymond Joseph III and Celeste Dawn Bates, Factoryville; a property at 622 N. Abington Road, Waverly Twp., for $158,940.

• Christopher J. and Chrisann Kelly, Dalton, to Morgan Handy and Kayla Bucciarelli, Dalton, as tenants in common; a property at 211 Third St., Dalton, for $169,600.

• Raymond Morcom, by and through his duly appointed attorney in fact, Angelique M. Torre, Scott Twp., to James and Jennifer Romano, Scott Twp.; a property at Rushbrook Road, Scott Twp., for $40,000.

ARDS

The following were admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Luke Haydn Zeiss, 24, 12094 Creek Road, Clarks Summit, stopped July 18, 2016, by Scranton police.

• Jon L. Bunnell, 55, 401 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit, stopped June 28 by South Abington Twp. police.

STATE TAX LIENS

• OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $19,413.38.

• First Financial Investments Inc., 116 N. State St., Clarks Summit; $1,458.03.

• First Financial Investments Inc., 116 N. State St., Clarks Summit; $4,499.71.

• John T. Jones, P.O. Box 223, Dalton; $1,770.89.

• Stanley J. and Kristen E. Novak, 404 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp.; $592.05.

• Douglas R. and Lori A. Leader, 32 Mount Bethel Drive, Scott Twp.; $1,832.98.

• Kathleen A. Carr, 420 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit; $1,409.37.

• Lois Glodzik, 1605 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit; $10,884.43.

• Brendan VanFleet, 2025 Maple Road, Dalton; $1,394.66.

• NV Petroleum LLC, 801 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.; $4,549.73.

• Mario and Karen E. Matrone, 21 Autumn Circle, Waverly Twp.; $2,610.59.

• Carol J. Schaefer, 400 Bedford St., Apt. 402, Clarks Summit; $4,552.94.

• Drake and Shelly R. Damerau, 1007 Whippoorwill Drive, Clarks Summit; $4,900.71.

• Anthony C. and Allison Moyer, 15 Lakeview Drive, South Abington Twp.; $2,472.73.

• Seven High Corp., 860 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.; $2,815.63.

ESTATES FILED

• Leonard H. Zinn, 212 Sally Drive, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Loretta James, 1116 Charter St., Piscataway, N.J., and Dolores Cillo, 113 Watchung Terrace, Middlesex, N.J.

• Kathryn S. Davis, 601 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Neil R. Davis, 8223 Rider Ave., Towson, Md.

• Joseph Ferrari, 100 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Nancy R. Burns, 125 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp.

• Margaret Lloyd, also known as Margaret Tina Lloyd, 13057 Lower Maple Drive, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Daniel Lloyd, 467 Walfield Drive, Mansfield, Ohio; and Cody Stanco, 3414 Deerfield Drive, Dalton.