PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Errol L. Jr. and Dorcas R. Morgan to Michael Robert Tunis and Carli Rose Gilbride; a property in Scott Twp. for $240,000.

• Arthur E. Westwell Jr. to Brett and Melissa Davis; a property at 216 Maggie Road, South Abington Twp., for $259,000.

• Country Club of Scranton, South Abington Twp., to RD Noto & Son Construction Inc., Waverly Twp.; a property at 1001 Morgan Highway, South Abington Twp., for $290,000.

• Albert G. Kraemer, Scran­ton, to 321 S. Hyde LLC, Dalton; a property at 321 S. Hyde Park Ave., Scranton, for $94,000.

• John and Susan Sheerin, Scott Twp., to Patricia Brennan, Troy, N.Y.; a property on Zury Road, Scott Twp., for $310,000.

• Michele Diana, South Abing­ton Twp., to George Stephen Collins Jr., Waverly Twp.; a property at Glenridge Circle Unit 11, South Abington Twp., for $222,000.

• Michael A. Dunio, Scranton, to RSM Development LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 2010 Boulevard Ave., Scran­ton, for $47,500.

• Lauren M. Boldt, executrix of the estate of Pamela A. Mustaikis, South Abington Twp., to Alexander Smith, South Abington Twp.; a property at 820 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $184,900.

• Heather Cortese and Grant Debnam, Clarks Summit, to Robert T. Henbest, Dallas; a property at 605 Gladiola Drive, Clarks Summit, for $305,000.

• Sera and Antonella Amato, South Abington Twp., to Derek M. and Christie L. Smith, Jessup; a property at 717½ N. Valley Ave., Olyphant, for $187,000.

• Jason A. Shrive, attorney-in-fact for Michael J. and Katherine A. Jenkins, Lake Ariel, to John D. and Diane S. Scalamonti, Old Bridge, N.J.; a property at 102 Rabbit Run, Clarks Green, for $290,000.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Ed Frable Construction, 4006 Pondview Drive, South Abington Twp.; $1,635.32.

• Brian Field, also known as Brian D. Field, trading as Lori­ann Auto, 646 Maple Drive, Dalton; $9,260.13.

• Riley Appraisal Service Inc., 184 Knapp Road #C, Clarks Summit; $1,252.78.

• Chears Inc., trading as the Nyx, 218 Depot St., Clarks Summit; $1,668.09.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Grant William Collins and Abby Ellen Giombetti, both of Scott Twp.