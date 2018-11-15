Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Linda Hood, Clarks Summit, and Benjamin Ward Clark, Waverly Twp.

• Christopher John Hooker and Jaclyn R. Lewis, both of South Abington Twp.

• Jon Carlton Beckley Jr. and Courtney Lynn Ostrowski, both of South Abington Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• David P. and Ellen Rudis, Pittston, to Tina M. Puffenberger, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $162,800.

• Anthony and Madeline Delgado Antell to Kimberly Pregnar-Wilson; a property at 1026 Sleepy Hollow Road, Clarks Summit, for $326,500.

• Raymond M. and Eileen M. Blasi, Dunmore, to Kenneth D. Cruser, Scranton; a property at 817 Newton Road, Ransom Twp., for $45,000.

• Kim M. Spaulding, Dalton, to John Conklin, Dalton; a property at 20 Waterford Village Drive, Unit 16, Glenburn Twp., for $175,000.

• James H. and Maureen A. Horger, Cape Coral, Fla., to Robert C., Sharon K. and Michelle L. Hammaker, Mechanicsburg; a property at 41 Parkland Drive, Building 5, South Abington Twp., for $224,000.

• Penn Foster Inc., formerly known as International Correspondence Schools Inc., to Reading Railroad Transfer LLC; a property at Main Street, Ransom Twp., for $970,000.

• Frank Butkiewicz, Waverly Twp., to Elizabeth S. Schaeffer, Clarks Summit; a property at 113 School St., Waverly Twp., for $224,540.

• Deborah L. Curmaci, now by marriage Deborah L. Zborovian, Duryea, to Que Tran, Dunmore; a property at 515 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, for $59,000.

• Francis and Theresa Marciano, Waverly Twp., to Jon T. and Kimberlee M. Dillon, Dickson City; a property at 101 Pequest Drive, Waverly Twp., for $168,000.

• Michael Glen and Maryann Fuller, Clarks Summit, and David Frederick Fuller, Manassas, Va., to H F Properties LLC, Scranton; a property at 830 Beech St., Scranton, for $28,000.

• Sherrilynn Tarapchak, now by marriage Sherrilynn Paris, and Matthew Paris, North Abington Twp., to Paul J. and Mari C. LaBelle, Clarks Green; a property in North Abington Twp. for $400,000.

• Judith C. Davis, Waverly Twp., to Stephen and Lauren Bailey Cognetti, Dalton; a property at 171 Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp., for $322,000.

• Aileen Brenda and Mark E. Andrews, Dallas, Texas, to John A. Thomas, Factoryville, and Amanda M. Thomas, Hatfield; a property in Benton Twp. for $100,000.

• Wesley D. Schultz, Ransom Twp., to James Haddix III and Maria Elizabeth Ann Svinelli, Scranton; a property at 12039 Rose Drive, Ransom Twp., for $180,000.

• Shawn and Amy Fairweather, Lackawanna County, to Hans D., Kent A. and Joan A. Christianson, Scott Twp.; a property at 20 Sunset Drive, Scott Twp., for $206,185.

• Mary Ann McGuire, by her agent John E. Coyne III, Waverly Twp., to Patrick A. Jr. and Amy L. Cadden; a property at 13 Starlight Drive, Waverly Twp., for $255,000.

• Gilbert Weinberger Inc. to Crown S. Abington Holdings LLC; a property at Northern Boulevard, South Abington Twp., for $2.5 million.

• Abington Center LLC to Crown S. Abington Holdings LLC; a property at Northern Boulevard, South Abington Twp., for $1.5 million.

• Northeastern Realty Partners Ltd. to Crown S. Abington Holdings LLC; two parcels at Northern Boulevard, South Abington Twp., for $13 million.

• Pedmar Inc. to Crown S. Abington Holdings LLC; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $1 million.

• Gary Dixon, Clarks Summit, to Philip K. and Dawn Hansen, Clarks Summit; a property at 472 Willowbrook Road, South Abington Twp., for $183,000.

• Janice Beck, Lackawanna County, to Meredith A. Caldwell, Scranton; a property at 330 Grand Ave., Clarks Summit, for $145,000.

• Gathering Bible Church, Benton Twp., to EMPUB LLC, Moosic; two parcels in Benton Twp. for $99,000.

• John Conklin to Dennis and Dawn Finnerty; a property in Dalton for $220,000.

• Brandice Quinn and Lindsay J. Caspare to Dana M. Cuff; a property at 126 Leland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $222,000.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Jason Johnson, Clarks Summit, v. Breah Johnson, North Abington Twp.; married Aug. 25, 2007, in Clarks Summit; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Jonathan Tischler, 120 Linair Farms Road, Waverly Twp.; $2,868.25.

• Gavin S. Doty, 2209 Cherry Hill Road, Clarks Summit; $1,350.97.

• Juan Perez Vazquez, 1032 Green Holly Road, South Abington Twp.; $4,157.78.

• Ferree J. Quinn, 717 Linden St., Clarks Summit; $5,282.08.

• Blu Wasabi LLC, 223 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.; $1,974.80.

ESTATES FILED

• Marie Theresa Calpin, 33 B. Morel St., Scranton, letters testamentary to David Bulzoni, 2187 Port Royal, Clarks Summit.

• Francis Robert Brady, also known as F. Robert Brady, also known as Francis R. Brady, 443 Stafford Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Sharon A. Ratchford, 315 Crest Drive, Clarks Green.