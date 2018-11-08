Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Derek J. and Rebecca G. McElroy, now by marriage Rebecca Gaughan, South Abington Twp., to Tom J. and Ashley M. Majernick, Moosic, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 106 Maggies Road, South Abington Twp., for $219,400.

Kathleen Chambers, executrix of the estate of James S. Jackson, Clarks Summit, and Margaret Jackson, Clarks Sum­mit, to Boot Hill Ventures LLC, Chinchilla; property in South Abington Twp. for $459,266.88.

Scott D. Lombardi to Anne Marie Sysko; two parcels at 314 Edgewood Drive S., South Abington Twp., for $242,000.

Clara S. Carey, by and through Frances R. Lewis, her agent, to Lisa Pirino and Shirley DeSavino, Lackawanna County, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 109 Park Blvd., Glenburn Twp., for $55,000.

Christopher J. and Kerry J. Mathews, South Abington Twp., to Kenneth J. Decker and JoAnn Granza, Hop Bottom, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 128 Burcher St., Clarks Summit, for $142,500.

John Roy Thompson, trustee of the John Roy Thompson Trust, Clarks Summit, to Alex­ander and Carol Mielnikowski, South Abington Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $65,000.

Gerald J. and Valerie E. Calpin, Waverly Twp., to William E. Aubrey II and Katherine M. Weis, Dunmore, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 1116 N. Abington Road, Waverly Twp., for $490,000.

Timothy McGurrin, executor of the estate of Kathleen V. McGurrin, Clarks Summit, to John Benjamin and Elizabeth Nixon Weber, South Abington Twp.; a property at 102 Pine Tree Drive, Clarks Summit, for $156,045.

Charles H. and Antoinette Koehler, Benton Twp., to Frank R. and Dorothy E. Minelli, Clarks Summit; a property at 4752 Route 438, Benton Twp., for $545,900.

Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Norman N. and Arlene L. Gevanthor, South Abington Twp.; a property on Country Club Road, South Abington Twp., for $345,705.

Charles I. Jr., Leile Carol and James B. Saxe, Lackawanna County, to Chad Calice and Holly Hand, Lackawanna County, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property in Newton Twp. for $100,800.

Stuart E. and Alyssa Elick to Sean and Megan Micknick; a property on Marion Street and Division Street, Clarks Summit, for $218,500.

Robert O. and Marie E. Gagli­ardi to Hiteshbhai N. and Urvashiben H. Patel, South Abington Twp.; a property at 205 Abbey Drive, South Abing­ton Twp., for $430,000.

David J. Brier, executor of the estate of Maria T. Brier, South Abington Twp., to Alan Jay Shienbaum, South Abington Twp.; a property at 17 Waterford Road, South Abington Twp., for $215,000.

• Albert Traettino and Jessica Hiller to Dennis A. and Theresa M. Potter, Palm Harbor, Fla.; a property at 602 Fern St., Clarks Summit, for $146,050.

• James J. and Elena N. Kilonsky, Scott Twp., to Jessica and Jeffrey Lester, Scott Twp.; a property at 264 Gryzbowski Road, Scott Twp., for $240,000.

• Donna Ruth Messina, Scott Twp., to Eric J. Loff Sr. and Danielle Thomas, Jermyn; a property at Siniawa Drive, Scott Twp., for $255,000.

• Howard B. and Kimberly A. Loder, Nicholson, to Gerald Jr. and Regina Robb, Nicholson; a property in Benton Twp. for $350,000.

• Suzanne C. and Dana O. Wirak, Woodbridge, Conn., to Matthew J. Sheruda, Clarks Summit; a property at Finn Road, Benton Twp., for $150,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

Gilberto Garcia, South Abington Twp., v. Michele Gar­cia, South Abington Twp.; married Aug. 9, 2002, in Suffolk County, N.Y.; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

Angela Dolores Bassani, Scott Twp., v. James Bassani, Scott Twp.; married Aug. 6, 2011, in Lackawaxen; Stephen T. Kopko, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

Marion L. White, 17261 state Route 407, Nicholson, Benton Twp., letters testamentary to Jane A. Holgate, same address.

Doris Dempsey, 1001 Colony Lane, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Fred M. Dempsey, same address, and Barbara L. Mark, 162 Cummings Road, Dalton.