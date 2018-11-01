Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Gail A. Learn, executrix of the estate of Mary Learn, Peckville, to Edward Zelinka, Falls Twp.; a property in Ransom Twp. for $350,000.

Jeffrey Robert and Christina L. Latham, Clarks Summit, to Stephanie Fuentes and Marco Antonio Franco, Scranton; a property at 222 Electric St., Clarks Summit, for $166,000.

Frank Savo, Springville Twp., to Jered Bellas, Newton Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $76,000.

Ryan M. Scanlon and Suzanne Conaboy, now by marriage Suzanne Scanlon, South Abington Twp., to Eric J. Shotto and Rebecca Swierczek, Olyphant, as tenants in common; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $177,400.

Michael and Jennifer Ker­zet­ski, Clarks Summit, to Frank W. III and Margaret A. Sibley, Upper Saucon Twp.; a property at 221 Butternut Lane, South Abington Twp., for $187,500.

LAWSUIT

Jeffrey and Maria Silverblatt, 1286 Drydock St., Brunswick, Md., v. Roberta A. Woller, 215 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., and Susan O. Maldonado, same address, seeking an amount upon the foregoing cause of action in excess of $50,000 along with interest and costs, on three counts, for injuries suffered by the plaintiff on or about Nov. 2, 2016, at or around 1:45 p.m., when the defendants’ dog ran out onto Layton Road, running across the plaintiff’s path, causing the plaintiff to hit the dog and subsequently crash his motorcycle; Gregory J. Pascale, attorney.

ESTATES FILED

Peter Godwin Loftus Jr., also known as Peter G. Loftus Jr., 104 Academy St., Waverly Twp., letters of administration to Mary Elizabeth Perron, 7 Maplewood Circle, Fulmouth, Maine.Ronald J. Allegrucci, also known as Ronald J. Allegrucci Jr., 1648 Layton Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Magee C. Allegrucci, 6 Fairmont Circle, Clarks Summit.

Joseph Gronsky, 639 Lily Lake Road, North Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Joseph A. Gronsky, same address.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

Linda Cappellano-Sarver, South Abington Twp., v. Shawn Cappellano-Sarver, Whitehall; married Aug. 9, 2002, in Buffalo, N.Y.; Brian J. Cali, attorney.

STATE TAX LIENS

Kari Johnson, 709 Lilac Lane, Clarks Summit; $2,291.89.

Anthony and Kristy H. Frens, 401 E. Main St., Dalton; $671.69.

Paul L. Cosner, 112 Arch Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,373.94.

Brenda DiTonto, 15445 Route 407, Dalton; $1,035.60.

Joseph C. and Rosemary H. Mercado, 166 Edgewood Drive E., South Abington Twp.; $1,172.95.

Diane Dunn, P.O. Box 335, Clarks Summit; $940.13.

Alexander C. Gross, 202 Midway Ave., Clarks Summit; $531.62.

Tracee J. Minello, 115 Echo Drive, South Abington Twp.; $1,005.43.

Millers Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $30,341.59.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

Neil De Luca, 502 Waverly Ave., South Abington Twp.; $111,203.04.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Nicholas Joseph Haas and Adrianne McKenzie Short, both of La Plume.