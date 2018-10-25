Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cheryl A. Correll and Lee John Bailey, both of Clarks Summit.

Leah Marie Cooper and Christopher John Mohan, both of South Abington Twp.

Gary Douglas Loke Jr. and Megan Rain Teetsel, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Humberto Santacruz and Mireya Vargas to Stephanie Knight; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $265,000.

Ricky S. and Lisa L. Kinney to Gary and Mailynn Peters; a property at 305 Edgewood Drive South, South Abington Twp., for $268,000.

Eric and Mary Griffin, South Abington Twp., to Joseph John Gaughan III, Fleetville; a property at 1100 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $294,500.

Warren L. Grill, Emmaus, to Barbara Kull, Clarks Summit; a property at 105 Pequest Drive, Waverly Twp., for $158,500.

Eugene E. and Eleanor Gordon, David J. and Eleanor Gordon, and Patricia A. Gordon, to Joseph K. Riehl Jr., South Abington Twp.; a property at 105 Old Orchard Road, Waverly Twp., for $155,000.

Perih Group LLC, Covington Twp., to Venu Gopal Kankani and Sneha Lakhotia, Scranton; a property at 200 Possum Way, Clarks Green, for $490,946.68.

Raechel Smith, now by marriage Raechel Gumbs, and Cristian Gumbs, Clarks Summit, to Brandy Mary Luce, New Milford; a property at 545 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, for $100,000.

LAWSUIT

Ryan and Karina Sheehan, 810 Hill Top Drive, Clarks Summit, v. Anthony Walters, 615 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, seeking an amount in excess of $50,000 plus interest, costs and such other relief as the court deems appropriate, on two counts, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident on or about March 6, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m., while the plaintiff was exiting the North Scranton Expressway at the Keyser Avenue exit ramp in Scranton; Katie Nealon, attorney.

STATE TAX LIEN

Jessica M. Zellers, 1619 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit; $2,845.81.

ESTATES FILED

Nannette E. Smith, 209 Gravel Pond Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Eugene D. Smith, 631 Ashurst Road, Havertown.

Loretta R. Thompson, 400 Bedford St., Apt. 300, Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Richard C. Thompson, 1714 Falls Road, Clarks Summit.

Betty Thomas, 105 Fern Way, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Karen L. Thomas, same address.

LAWSUIT

Mary Jo Salva, 343 Main St., Childs, v. Eugene Perna, 413 First St., Taylor, seeking in excess of $50,000, exclusive of interest and costs, for injuries suffered July 15, 2017 in an automobile accident on state Route 407, Benton Twp.; Scott A. Herlands, attorney.