ESTATES FILED

■ John Bard Long, 607 Tim­ber Lane, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Cheryl J. Csisar, 35 Desmar Court, Warwick, Rhode Island.

■ James C. Overgard, 150 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Mary Lee Wirth, 320 S. Abing­ton Road, Clarks Green.

■ Maria T. Brier, 17 Waterford Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to David J. Brier, 717 15th Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii.

■ Pamela A. Mustaikis, 820 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Lauren M. Boldt, 987 Cheyenne Court, Hubertus, Wisconsin.

■ Richard J. Bourcier, 103 Belmont Ave., Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Camille B. McCreavy, 4029 Fairway Road, Lafayette Hill, and Normand Boucier, 1017 Sleepy Hollow Road, Clarks Green.

■ Jeanne A. Bovard, 164 Pinewood Road, Fleetville, letters testamentary to Richard A. Bovard, 7226 Caracara Court, Sykesville, Md.

■ Leona M. Cooper, 1004 Delaware St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Paul Cooper, 1227 Scott Road, South Abington Twp.

■ Debra L. Kovall, 1006 Winola Road, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Julianne Liddle, 255 Manchester Drive, Rising Sun, Md.

■ Edward P. Popil, also known as Edward Paul Popil, 201 W. Davis St., Taylor, letters testamentary to Edward P. Popil Jr., 20 Meeting House Road, Fairport, N.Y., Lesya L. Popil, 500 Park Ave., Cinnaminson, N.J., and Tanya E. Scott, 210 Sunnyside Ave., South Abington Twp.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Kristen Epting and Thomas Langan Jr., both of Clarks Summit.

■ Robin Lynn Trojanowicz, Blakely, and Justin Scott Thomas, Greenfield Twp.

■ Mary Theresa Webb and William Andrew Sender, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Matthew D. Mackie III and Gretchen Ann Eagen, both of Waverly Twp.

■ Brian Carl Nicholof and Mary Doris Swartz, both of Clarks Summit.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Julie Ann Jones, confidential, v. Stanley Brian Jones, Clarks Summit; married July 10, 2004, in Lackawanna County; Frank J. Ruggiero, attorney.

■ Karen Miller, Pittston, v. Daniel Miller, South Abington Twp.; married Aug. 17, 2001, in Luzerne County; Brenda M. Kobal, attorney.

■ Thomas D’Andrea, Clarks Summit, v. Kristie D’Andrea, Scranton; married July 17, 2017, in Scranton; Frank J. Santomauro, attorney.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Kim Kuha and Tracey C. Whitford, co-executors of the estate of William E. Whitford, Dalton, to Kevin Robert Shay, Lackawanna County; two parcels in Waverly Twp. for $235,000.

■ Ellen Boylan, also known as Ellen Boylan Fick, Clarks Sum­mit, to Arthur D. and Donna G. Meyers, Scranton; a property at 1306 Oakmont Road, Clarks Summit, for $258,000.

■ Joseph and Sandra Badala­mente, Clarks Summit, to Chris­tine Robertson, Clarks Summit; a property at 604 Oak Lane, Clarks Summit, for $106,000.

■ Cynthia A. Zawacki, now by marriage, Cynthia A. Williams, as agent under a durable power of attorney, for Jane M. Zawacki, Lackawanna County, to Kayla Dee Galdieri, Lackawanna County; a property at 22 Silver Meadow Drive, Scott Twp., for $167,500.

■ Joseph and Patricia L. Cardoni to Daniel and Karen Brier; a property in South Abington Twp. for $72,500.

■ Laura A. Bailey, now by marriage, Laura B. Engles, and David J. Engles Jr., Pottstown, to George and Karen M. Kairis, Dalton; a property in Scranton for $58,500.

■ Michael J. and Dillon Colarossi Lukus, Clarks Summit, to Amy Schneider and Christopher Howey, Clarks Summit; a property at 521 Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, for $275,000.

■ Michaeleen T. Sultzer, Clarks Summit, to Jonathan Kalasinski and Lauren Green­wood, now by marriage Lauren Kalasinski, Clarks Summit; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $25,900.

■ Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage Association, by its attorney in fact, KML Law Group, to John Thompson; a property at 400 Royal Oaks Drive, South Abington Twp., for $241,014.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to David S. and Teresa R. Lacey, South Abington Twp.; a property at 75 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $263,000.

■ Frank Durante, Waverly Twp., to Edwin J. Jr. and Ellen L. Frable, South Abington Twp.; a property at 4008 Pondview Drive, South Abington Twp., for $50,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Benjamin Kum and Arum Lee, South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $348,756.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

■ Robert C. Walsh Jr. and Constance Shean, 103 Church St., Waverly Twp.; $28,611.61.

■ Mark and Barbara J. Slocum, 1627 Falls Road, Clarks Summit; $3,176.69.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Jonathan Tischler and Rita C. Sobol, 120 Linair Farms Road, Waverly Twp.; $15,353.96.

■ NEPA Burgers Inc., 25 Autumn Circle, Waverly Twp.; $2,638.99.

■ OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $3,060.22.

■ Lasko Insurance Agency Inc., 110 Depot St., Clarks Summit; $664.45.

■ Edwin J. III and Ashli J. Frable, 4006 Pond View Drive, South Abington Twp.; $1,068.47.

■ Josh Jones, 620 Layton Road, South Abington Twp.; $6,452.94.

■ Shannon Black, 407 Applewood Acres, Apt. 407, South Abington Twp.; $2,036.62.

■ Gregory J. and Maurita Pascale, 311 Stone Ave., Clarks Summit; $1,252.28.

■ Daniel Pilpe and Jaycee Davis, 1557 Heart Lake Road, Scott Twp.; $1,123.21.