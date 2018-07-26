Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ESTATES FILED

■ Marie Patchoski, also known as Marie Ann Patchoski, 2401 Washburn St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Sandra Vitali, 2405 Washburn St., Scranton, William Patchoski, 2403 Washburn St., Scranton, and John Patchoski, 1035 Scenic Drive, Clarks Summit.

■ Jean D. Hegelein, 950 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Beth A. Campfield, 1074 Woodlyn Lane, Honesdale, and Nancy J. Cluggish, 14 Lee Drive, Highland Lakes, N.J.

■ Charlotte Spory, also known as Charlotte Anne Spory, 225 Butternut Lane, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Penny Annette Spory, 219 Crestmont Drive, Newfoundland.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Jorja Lynn Morgan and John Anthony Stugus Jr., both of Clarks Summit.

■ Marybeth Langdon and Thomas Michael Krivak, both of South Abington Twp.

■ Ashley Brynmore Stampien, Clarks Summit, and Daniel Robert Ruane, Blakely.

■ Antonio Martinez-Zambrana, Cambridge, England, and Sarah Jane Parkinson, Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Elizabeth McDonnell, Jessup, to DK & DK LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 238 Main St., Archbald, for $152,000.

■ Loretta R. Williams, Oriental, N.C., to James C. and Rebecca Davis, Clarks Summit; a property in Benton Twp. for $200,000.

■ Donald G. and Joyce H. Douglass, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Donald G. Douglass, South Abington Twp., to Olatunde and Asahi Bosu, Scranton; a property at 300 Crossgate Drive, South Abington Twp., for $409,000.

■ Betsy Jean Sporer, as agent for Lois E. Behlke under a power of attorney, Scranton, to Michael F. and Kathleen J. Paolucci, Newton Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $75,000.

■ Steven J. Casella and Helen A. Filiski, also known as Helen A. Filipski, co-executors of the estate of Elsa M. Casella, Benton Twp., to Kyle R. Prelewicz, Tunkhannock; a property in Benton Twp. for $129,000.

■ Joseph and Patricia L. Cardoni to Justin Patchcoski; a property in South Abington Twp. for $69,500.

■ Jonathan R. and Amy J. Konzelman, Clarks Summit, to Rob Patrick and Kaley Marie Noone, Scranton; a property at 618 Carnation Drive, Clarks Summit, for $300,000.

■ Evelyn Wolfer, executrix of the estate of Hilda Brown, South Abington Twp., to Joseph Murray, Wysox; a property at 201 Sumner Ave., South Abington Twp., for $160,500.

■ Linda R. Preitz, Ransom Twp., to Michael T. and Ruth A. Eck, Clarks Summit; a property at 2808 Rock Drive, Ransom Twp., for $223,000.

■ Vijaya B. Chappidi and Sreelatha Kancharla to Aston and Luanne M. White; a property at 1170 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $337,000.

ARDS

The following were admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

■ David Wayne Kelly, 35, 210 Village Ave., Dalton, stopped Aug. 17 by Blakley police.

■ Maria Frankel, 33, 518 Locust Lane, South Abington Twp., stopped Jan. 21 by Blakely police.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

■ Toby D. Watson, Clarks Summit, v. Natalia Galyutina Watson, Russia; married Jan. 25, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas; Brian J. Cali, attorney.