MARRIAGE LICENSE

■ Benjamin B. Russoniello and Katie A. Blood, both of North Abington Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ R & A LLC to Michael A. Williams, Lackawanna County; a property at 521 School St., Clarks Summit, for $143,600.

■ Kevin and Donna Huang, Marlton Twp., N.J., William Huang and Jamie Kanofsky, Chappaqua, N.Y., and Richard Huang, New York City, to Terra Manor LLC, Jefferson Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $165,000.

■ Mary Ann Nichols, Lackawanna County, to David and Janet Crowther, Lackawanna County; a property at 604 Highland Ave., Clarks Green, for $249,500.

■ Carol M. Fells, now by marriage, Carol M. Breig, and F. Warren Breig Jr., Dalton, to John Paul and Catherine J. Scanlan, Scranton; a property at 918 Sarah Drive, South Abington Twp., for $162,000.

■ Kenneth J. and Blanche M. Maciak, South Abington Twp., to Jessica L. Stugart, Millville; a property at 1002 Winola Road, South Abington Twp., for $109,000.

■ Dominick M. and Jacqueline H. Pasqualichio, Glenburn Twp., to Chris W. Roberto and Nathel E. Schobert, now by marriage, Nathel E. Roberto, Jenkins Twp.; a property at 118 Fox Run Circle, South Abington Twp., for $221,600.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Jan E. and Mary Theresa Mazur, South Abington Twp.; a property at 77 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $327,000.

■ Timothy Joseph Cali and Daina Marie Griffiths, now by marriage Daina Marie Cali, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, of Clarks Summit, to Christopher D. Brozena and Maura A. Olsewski, Clarks Summit, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 311 Park Ave., Clarks Summit, for $176,500.

■ Timothy G. and Esther M. Sorber, Dalton, to Heather Burke, Scranton; a property at 202 Hess St., Dalton, for $152,640.

■ Joseph F. and Carol A. Chermak, Dalton, to Phil Godlewski, Dalton; a property at Woodwind Hills Drive, Dalton, for $225,000.

■ Alexander Jr. and Michele Lebiak, Taylor, to Croker Custom Graphics LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 641 Oak St., Taylor, for $130,000.

■ Robert David and Susan Bridget Bugno, Glenburn Twp., to Nicholas Patrick Pasqualichio, Clarks Summit; a property at 212 Willow Lane, Glenburn Twp., for $280,000.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

■ Timothy John Keiper, Avoca, v. Jean Theresa Keiper, Ransom Twp.; married July 16, 1994, in Lackawanna County; Paul A. Kelly Jr., attorney.

■ Shannon Lesniak, North Abington Twp., v. William Lesniak, Scranton; married June 4, 2004; John D. Lalley, attorney.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

■ Timothy Aikman, 706 Linden St., Clarks Summit; $4,629.54.

■ John F. McIntyre, P.O. Box 502, Waverly; $2,958.83.

ESTATES FILED

■ Bill Nasser, also known as William K. Nasser Jr., 814 Pearl St., Throop, letters of administration CTA to Donna Nasser, 105 Wyndwood Road, Dalton.

■ George R. Campbell, 108 Old Orchard Road, Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Ryan P. Campbell, 345 Wyoming Ave., Suite 210, Scranton.