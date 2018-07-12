Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Adrienne Rose Pierangeli

and Justin Masters, both of Newton Twp.

• William Leonard Morgan, Dalton, and Tara Renee Kelly, Clarks Summit.

• Nicole Doty and Joseph Gilio, both of Scott Twp.

• Benjamin B. Russoniello and Katie A. Blood, both of North Abington Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Edward D. Ricci, trustee of the Rosemarie I. Ricci Irrevocable Trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Donald G. and Joyce H. Douglass, South Abington Twp.; a property at 17 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $210,700.

■ Ryan P. and Julia Rudolph Campbell, South Abington Twp., to Matthew D. Sims, Clarks Green; a property at 308 Bailey St., South Abington Twp., for $155,000.

• Kenneth J. and Blanche M. Maciak, South Abington Twp., to Jessica L. Stugart, Millville; a property at 1002 Winola Road, South Abington Twp., for $109,000.

• Jennifer Partyka, formerly Jennifer K. Graham-Edsell, Glenburn Twp., to Kimberly Anne Pajadan Del Valle, Scranton; a property at 1012 Sterling St., Scranton, for $113,800.

• Dominick M. and Jacqueline H. Pasqualichio, Glenburn Twp., to Chris W. Roberto and Nathel E. Schobert, now by marriage, Nathel E. Roberto, Jenkins Twp.; a property at 118 Fox Run Circle, South Abington Twp., for $221,600.

• Boston Land Company Inc., South Abington Twp., to Jan E. and Mary Theresa Mazur, South Abington Twp.; a property at 77 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $327,000.

• Robert and Jennifer Grieshop, by their agent, Lysa Peters, assistant vice president of Cartus Financial Corp., South Abington Twp., to Cartus Financial Corp.; a property at 209 White Trail Lane L9, South Abington Twp., for $374,900.

• Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael C. and Rebecca Hetzel; a property at 209 White Trail Lane L9, South Abington Twp., for $374,900.

• J A Magnavita Real Estate Holdings LLC, South Abington Twp., to Austin Lyons Sr. and Austin Lyons Jr., Lackawanna County, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 512 Clark Ave., Clarks Summit, for $220,000.

• Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., Clarks Summit, to Jeffrey Peter and Gail Zymblosky, South Abington Twp., as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 103 Cobblestone Lane, South Abington Twp., for $475,000.

• Corey and Jennifer Condrad, Newton Twp., to Buford T. Lively, South Abington Twp.; a property at 258 Scott Road, South Abington Twp., for $131,000.

• Edward A. Sr. and Faith L. Chabalowski, Ransom Twp., to Randy and Christine Lucas, Jessup; a property at 2526 Ransom Road, Ransom Twp., for $370,000.

• Harold J. Nealon and Richard J. Burnis, Clarks Summit, to Gagan Gautam, Scranton; a property at 731 Stafford Ave., Scranton, for $135,000.

• Frank L. Jr. and Tammy Emmett, Jessup, to Daniel and Agnieszka Zalewski, Montclair Twp., N.J.; a property at 324 Leach Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $299,500.

• James A. Oliver Jr. and Nancy K. Oliver, co-excutors of the estate of James A. Oliver Sr., to Nicholas and Samantha Krut; a property on Waterford Road, Glenburn Twp., for $230,000.

• R & A LLC to Michael A. Williams, Lackawanna County; a property at 521 School St., Clarks Summit, for $143,600.

• Michael and Susan Cobb, and Skyline Investment Group LLC, South Abington Twp., to Daniel Falcone, Dickson City; a property at 853 Enterprise St., Dickson City, for $485,000.

• Kevin and Donna Huang, Marlton Twp., N.J., William Huang and Jamie Kanofsky, Chappaqua, N.Y., and Richard Huang, New York City, to Terra Manor LLC, Jefferson Twp.; a property in Newton Twp. for $165,000.

• Mary Ann Nichols, Lackawanna County, to David and Janet Crowther, Lackawanna County; a property at 604 Highland Ave., Clarks Green, for $249,500.

• Carol M. Fells, now by marriage, Carol M. Breig, and F. Warren Breig Jr., Dalton, to John Paul and Catherine J. Scanlan, Scranton; a property at 918 Sarah Drive, South Abington Twp., for $162,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Michael Andrejco, P.O. Box 34, Fleetville, letters testamentary to Mary P. Saxton, 4377 Route 438, Dalton.

• Harriet B. Schectman, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Susan M. Schectman, 306 Shamrock Ranch Road, Pacifica, Calif., and Amy L. Garrison, 2100 Ponderosa Drive, Sparks, Nev.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Shannon Lesniak, North Abington Twp., v. William Lesniak, Scranton; married June 4, 2004; John D. Lalley, attorney.

• Timothy John Keiper, Avoca, v. Jean Theresa Keiper, Ransom Twp.; married July 16, 1994, in Lackawanna County; Paul A. Kelly Jr., attorney.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Oligan Inc., 23 Southside Lane, Scott Twp.; $2,393.73.

• Nicholas A. Carrubba Jr., 235 Jermyn Farm Road, Scott Twp.; $3,640.95.

• Michael Brunetti and Therese McAleese, 516 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit; $409.43.

• Michael P. Perechinsky, 63 Green Grove Road, Scott Twp.; $1,489.20.

• Edward J. III and Bernadette M. Lipkus, 119 Greenbrier Drive, Clarks Green; $4,269.34.

• Glancey Enterprises Inc., RR 3, P.O. Box 87, Dalton; $9,921.25.