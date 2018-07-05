Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Angelo Dominick Rudolfi Jr. and Ashten Lee Carpenter, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Luke and Stephanie Caggiano to Brookfield Relocation Inc.; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $275,000.

• Brookfield Relocation Inc. to John W. and Noelle Munley; two parcels in Newton Twp. for $275,000.

• Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Joshua Alexander Jacks, South Abington Twp.; a property at 48 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $270,000.

• Bruce W. and Janet P. Ott, Clarks Summit, to Brittany Dawn Watt, Clarks Summit; a property at 411 Scott Road, South Abington Twp., for $185,000.

• Pankaj Patel, also known as Pankajkumar P. Patel, and Arvindkumar Patel, by their agent, Ashwinkumar D. Patel; a property at 103 Powell Drive, South Abington Twp., for $497,500.

■ Daniel H. and Gina M. McArdle, Clarks Summit, to Craig M. Shores, Wyoming County; a property at 606 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, for $144,500.

■ Connor and Lindsey M. Young, Newton Twp., to John and Melissa Franey, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1261 Country Club Road, Newton Twp., for $234,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Mary Hodel, South Abington Twp.; a property at 54 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $334,000.

■ Charles W. and Mia P. Dennis, Waverly, to Nader Ahmed and Christina C. Abul-Ela, Horseheads, N.Y.; a property at 202 Maggies Road, South Abington Twp., for $338,000.

■ Colin H. O’Donohoe, Chandler, Ariz., and Ona Bush, formerly known as Ona O’Donohoe, Ridgecrest, Calif., to Carmen Alu; a property at 452 Dellert Drive, South Abington Twp., for $369,000.

■ Edward D. Ricci, trustee of the Rosemarie I. Ricci Irrevocable Trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Donald G. and Joyce H. Douglass, South Abington Twp.; a property at 17 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $210,700.

■ Ryan P. and Julia Rudolph Campbell, South Abington Twp., to Matthew D. Sims, Clarks Green; a property at 308 Bailey St., South Abington Twp., for $155,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Carlyn E. Noll, also known as Carlyn Ella Noll, 100 Charles Drive, Dalton, letters testamentary to Cindy L. Noll, same address.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ David and Leslie Boslough, 220 Third St., P.O. Box 509, Dalton; $1,769.03.

■ Donald J. and Donna S. Hopkins, 818 Scott Road, South Abington Twp.; $958.28.

■ Charles A. McDonald, 111 Parkland Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,934.08.

■ Patrick E. and Heather O. Spillane, 1637 Beaver Pond Road, Clarks Summit; $7,259.43.

■ David and Jennifer Casal, 303 Carpenter Hill Road, South Abington Twp.; $1,349.15.

■ Richard M. and Nancy Ann Conte, 1761 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit; $1,400.37.

■ Stephen S. Hrobuchak, 180A Lily Lake Road, Dalton; $820.13.

■ Russell McElroy, 313 Sunnyside Ave., South Abington Twp.; $1,367.66.

■ OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $3,067.17.