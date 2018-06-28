Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Tracy Joseph Kromko, Nicholson, and Stacey A. Harris, Clarks Summit.

• Stephen G. Selige Jr. and Ashley Ann Mackin, both of Clarks Green.

• Victoria Ashley Valvano

and Cory James Hanson, both

of Dalton.

• Lawrence S. Pugliese, Scranton, and Jennifer Mary Kuhle, South Abington Twp.

• David Andrew Drucker and Serena Camille Monaghan, both of Clarks Summit.

• Robert Paul Reese Jr., Clarks Summit, and Krista Ann Archibald, Jessup.

• Adam Joshua Kashuba, Blakely, and Emily Suebeth Wilson, Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Terrence J. and Anita T. Brazill to Jon Beckley and Courtney Ostrowski; a property at 102 N. Skyline Drive, South Abington Twp., for $370,000.

• William H. III and Tara James to John P. Dean; a property at 832 Laconia Circle, South Abington Twp., for $242,000.

• William T. and Barbara Venosh Jones to Autumn Laske; a property at 122 Woodside Drive, Clarks Summit, for $176,500.

• Travis and Melinda Mason, South Abington Twp., to Melissa Blanchard, Penn Forest Twp.; a property at 178 Edgewood Drive East, South Abington Twp., for $268,300.

• Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., Clarks Summit; a property in South Abington Twp. for $30,000.

• Wellington C. and Alexa Brown, Clarks Summit, by and through attorney Joseph D. Burke, trustee in receivership, to James H. Cedar Jr., Gainseville, Fla.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $237,500.

• Susan M. Nichols, both as executrix of the estate of Charles F. Maddi and also as executrix of the estate of Lillian Saracino, to Lynsey and Edward Lastauskas, Archbald; a property at 417 Dogwood Drive, South Abington Twp., for $181,000.

• Jody Fanning and Lindsey Fanning, formerly known as Lindsey Hanna, South Abington Twp., to William J. Jr. and Kristen S. Strong, Clarks Summit; a property at 1220 Audobon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $316,500.

• Thomas M. and Christina W. Barrett, Lackawanna County, to Alexandra K. Loder, Tunkhannock; a property at 109 Upper Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, for $185,000.

• Robb B. Allen and Lisa A. Konzelman, co-executors of the state of Robert E. Allen, Glenburn Twp., to Jenna Carmichael, Hanover Twp.; a property at 208 Willow Road, Glenburn Twp., for $245,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Jane B. Rozelle, 2 Spring Drive, Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Richard M. Rozelle, 1626 Forest Acres Drive, Clarks Summit, and Warren C. Rozelle, 234 Cornell Ave., Clarks Green.

LAWSUITS

• Judith and James Clark, 150 Edgewood Drive West, Clarks Summit, v. John Resauit, Apt. 6, Veterans Drive, Dunmore, and Thomas Burke, 298 Pine Grove Road, Newfoundland, seeking an amount in excess of $50,000, exclusive of interest and costs on one count and an amount in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs on one count, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2016, at 106 Homestead St., Dunmore; Vincent S. Cimini, attorney.