MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Joseph Edward Desmarteau and Sarah Marie Dempsey, both of Clarks Green.

• Patrick John Doherty, Scranton, and Kathleen Elizabeth Jordan, Clarks Summit.

• Robert R. Dudick and Maureen Joan Burrier, both of South Abington Twp.

• Stephen Patrick Gitkos and Jovanne Morales, both of Clarks Summit.

• Brook Barry VanFleet and Trini Huu Nguyen, both of Dalton.

• James Wesley Howell, Tunkhannock, and Sarah Lynn Pisanchyn, Dalton.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Anaheim, Calif., to Wholesome Way LLC, Clarks Summit; a property in Benton Twp. for $45,000.

■ Kondaur Capital Corp., as Separate Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2015-3, Orange, Calif., to Ramon Nunez Roedan; a property at 209 Beynon Drive, Clarks Green, for $165,000.

■ Circle Green Inc. to Outlook Design & Construction Inc.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $115,000.

■ Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Herbert and Abigail M. Smith, South Abington Twp.; a property at 56 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $263,000.

• Scott Billets, Factoryville, to Salvatore P. Parlopiano III and Lindsey Gorniak, Scranton; a property at 109 Stanton Drive, South Abington Twp., for $250,000.

• William J. and Davina E. Renfer to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Morris Plains, N.J.; a property at 1026 Circle Green Drive, South Abington Twp., for $440,000.

• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Morris Plains, N.J., to Paul T. Murphy and atherine Lamb, Scranton; a property at 1026 Circle Green Drive, South Abington Twp., for $440,000.

• Mary Rose Grochowski and Lawrence J. Snigocki, Clarks Summit, to Renata V. Delima, Dickson City; a property at 728 Kenwood Drive, Dickson City, for $160,000.

• Robert T. Sr. and Linda L. O’Leary, Waverly Twp., to Edward J. and Amy K. Polifko, Covington Twp.; a property in Madison Twp. for $35,000.

• Theodore R. and Lorraine A. Stevens to Edmund J. and Darlene J. Carr; a property at State Route 440, Newton Twp., for $84,460.

• Thomas H. and Rebecca T. Cragoe, South Abington Twp., to Jody Patrick and Lindsey Marie Fanning, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1193 Aduobon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $383,000.

• Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Robert and Marilyn Alspaugh, Brackney; a property at Gravel Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $30,000.

• Salvatore Aquilina and Jes­sica Finnerty, now known as Jessica Aquilina, to Dylan Degilio and Kristen Dangelo; a property at 112 Edgewood Drive, South Abington Twp., for $225,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Eric R. Johnson, 816 Saddle Loop Road, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Molly Millett Johnson, same address.

• Kathleen Boczniewicz, 516 Propsect St., Dalton, letters testamentary to Catherine M. Fraser, 248 Debuys Road, Apt. 13, Biloxi, Miss.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Patrick Williamson, Clarks Summit, v. Shanna Walker Williamson, Scranton; married Oct. 21, 2006; Michael R. Goffer, attorney.

STATE TAX LIEN

• Associated Insurance Agency of Pa. Inc., 5 Zimmerman St., Clarks Summit; $3,987.10.

LAWSUITS

• Jessica and Paul Traver, 2225 Cherry Hill Road, Clarks Summit, v. Michael Voorhees, 11046 Valley View Drive, Clarks Summit, seeking in excess of $50,000 on two counts, for injuries Dec. 11, 2016, in an automobile accident on Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit; Brandon A. Swartz, attorney.

• Fred and Elpida Fenton, 526 Alder St., Scranton, v. Anthony J. Sandone, 2309 Adams Ave., Scranton, seeking in excess of $50,000, plus interest, costs, delay damages and such other relief deemed appropriate on three counts, for injuries suffered Jan. 6, 2017, in an automobile accident on Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp.; Caroline Munley, attorney.