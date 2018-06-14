Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Preston Gene Daniels and Brooke Ashley Phillips, both of Clarks Summit.

• Ryan Thomas Corrigan and Tara Lee Kernoschak, both of Clarks Summit.

• Gregory William Rudy, Waverly Twp., and Allison Regina Melvin, Clarks Green.

• Morgan Elizabeth Telesk, Factoryville, and Brad Michael Brink, Dalton.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Frederick J. and Mary C. Klevinsky, Lackawanna County, to Susan Dwyer, Lackawanna County; a property at 29 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., for $210,000.

• Dana and Diane Lown, North Abington Twp., to Robert C. and Marianne Rand, Clarks Summit; a property at 102 Hemlock Drive, Clarks Summit, for $166,500.

• John Robert and Joanne M. Choyka, and Gary Paul and Maryann Choyka, to Margaret Portanova; a property at 417 Parker St., Clarks Summit, for $130,000.

• Patricia VanZandt, administratrix CTA of the estate of Robert R. Curran, Clarks Summit, to Amy L. Juice, Scranton; a property at 316 Fairview St., Clarks Summit, for $142,000.

• Herbert and Abigail Smith, South Abington Twp., to Harikrishna K. Ghatti and Swapna Nandigama, Scranton; a property at 301 Abbey Drive, South Abington Twp., for $295,000.

• Eileen Temprine, South Abington Twp., to Ryan J. Rhett and Carissa Butler, Clarks Summit; a property at 504 Highland Ave., South Abington Twp., for $250,000.

• Ryan R. Mitvalsky, Clarks Green, to Zhuang Qian, Getzville, N.Y.; a property at 210 Grayson Drive, Clarks Green, for $184,000.

• Kim M. Berkmann, trustee for Champion Grantor Trust, Clarks Summit, to Robert W. Jr. and Carrie J. Shay; two parcels in Clarks Summit for $286,200.

• Ray D. Petty and Barbara B. Petty, trustees for Petty Family Trust, Roaring Brook Twp., to Chad P. Walker, Clarks Summit; two parcels in Ransom Twp. for $55,000.

• Pennymac Loan Trust 2010 NPL1, Moorpark, Calif., to Diplomat Property Manager LLC, New York City; a property at 113 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp., for $166,750.

• Robert and Sarah Cross, Waverly Twp., to Thomas C. Lavelle, Clarks Summit; a property at 906 Longview Terrace, Waverly Twp., for $223,000.

• Robert M. and Sally Tosti, Waverly Twp., to Sean M. Boshman, Jessup; a property at 1024 Church St., Jessup, for $125,000.

• David M. and Elizabeth Koehler, Clarks Summit, and David S. and Ilena Koehler, Clarks Summit, to One Penn Tree LLC; two parcels in Scranton for $129,000.

• Boston Land Company Inc., South Abington Twp., to Bruce W. and Janet P. Ott, South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $334,000.

• Thomas and Ericka Lavelle, Clarks Summit, to Justin Lowe and Patrice Wilding, Moscow; a property at 417 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit, for $180,000.

• Thomas and Susan B. Mosca to John C. Moore; a property at 3 Lakeside Commons, South Abington Twp., for $177,160.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Laura S. Sobolak, Dalton, v. Henry A. Sobolak III, Dalton; married Sept. 13, 2003, in Newton Twp.; pro se.

• Pamela Scandale, Clarks Summit, v. James Scandale, Clarks Summit; married May 1, 2004, in Lackawanna County; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

• Matthew Keating, Waverly Twp., v. Jessica Keating, Pittston; married Sept. 12, 2014, in Paoli; pro se.

LAWSUITS

• Joanne Cantafio, individually and as adminstratrix of the estate of Anthony L. Cantafio and Anthony M. Cantafio, 1804 Dickson St., Scranton, v. Valley View School District, 1 Colum­bus Drive, Archbald; Highland Associates LTD, Architecture Engineering Interior Design, 102 Highland Ave., Suite 205, Clarks Summit; S.G. Mastriani Co., 142 N. Washington Ave., Suite 703-4; and S.G. Mastriani Con­struction Management Inc., 116 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, seeking all damages available by law, in an amount in excess of the prevailing arbitration limits, exclusive of pre-judgment interest, post judgment interest and costs, on three counts; an amount in excess of the sum requiring compulsory arbitration under the applicable statues of Pennsylvania and the local rules of the court, on one count; an amount in excess of $50,000, and in excess of the prevailing arbitration limits under the Wrongful Death Act, exclusive of pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs on two counts, for the wrongful death of Anthony L. Cantafio, on Sept. 30, 2016, after football players collided with him at Valley View’s John Henzes/Memorial Stadium, 732 Keystone Ave., Peckville; Edward J. Ciarimboli and Harry P. McGrath Jr., attorneys.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN

• Michael R. Castellano, 110 Stone Ridge Circle, Clarks Summit; $29,108.80.

ESTATE FILED

• Edwin J. Jarnicki, 2436 Dimmick Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to Maria N. Sturdevant, P.O. Box 31, Clarks Summit, and Denise J. Reilly, 627 Dickinson Road, Dalton.