The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the parks and recreation department recently finalized plans for the 26th annual fishing derby at McDade Park on Saturday, May 5. The event is limited to the first 250 children and costs $5 to register. There are two tiers of fishing times: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for kids ages 4-8 and 1:15-3 p.m. for those ages 9-12. Call 570-963-6764 for more information.

From left: William Davis, deputy director for the parks and recreation department; commissioner Jerry Notarianni; commissioner Laureen A. Cummings; commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley; and Mark Dougher, parks and recreation’s buildings and grounds manager.